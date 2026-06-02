KPop Demon Hunters 2’s Teased Main Character Change Is One of the Sequel’s Biggest Challenges

Following the Netflix film’s record-breaking success, it’s no surprise that KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel. However, the possibility that it will change main characters is a bit of a shock. With KPop Demon Hunters 2 unlikely to debut for quite some time — likely in 2029, according to Variety — details about its story remain sparse. But a recent tease suggests that Rumi might not be the central figure of the upcoming film, marking a significant shift away from the original.

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Although KPop Demon Hunters follows all three members of HUNTR/X in their efforts to defeat the Saja Boys and Gwi-Ma, Rumi is undeniably the main character. Her struggle to overcome her demon side, combined with her romance with Jinu, both dominate the animated film. Of course, her self-acceptance and Jinu’s fate at the end of KPop Demon Hunters raise questions about where the franchise goes from there. It makes sense that the next movie may spotlight someone else, but doing so presents a major challenge.

Mira and Zoey May Get More Attention in KPop Demon Hunters 2

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Not much is known about KPop Demon Hunters 2, but in an interview with The Direct, producer Michelle Wong discussed possible story directions. She mentioned she’d “like to explore Mira and Zoey’s background” and pitched the idea of looking at Derpy’s history. It’s unclear if the second film will follow through, but if it does, it could place Mira and Zoey in the spotlight more than Rumi. Centering HUNTR/X’s other members does make sense for the sequel, as it’d be nice to dig into each of KPop Demon Hunters‘ leads. Such a turn could position Mira or Zoey as the sequel’s main character more than Rumi though. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it presents an obstacle the film should approach with care.

KPop Demon Hunters 2’s Main Character Change Will Prove a Challenge for the Upcoming Sequel

Netflix

There’s more that KPop Demon Hunters can do with Rumi’s character, but the franchise should absolutely highlight HUNTR/X as a whole — and that means leaning into the stories of her demon-hunting bandmates. Unfortunately, striking the right balance is likely to be KPop Demon Hunters 2‘s biggest challenge. With the original film endearing viewers to Rumi, they’ve grown attached. Her unique powers make her a compelling lead, and her short-lived relationship with Jinu leaves many questions unanswered. Netflix can’t get away with pushing her to the sidelines completely. It needs to continue Rumi’s story enough to be satisfying for those wondering what’s next.

Needless to say, if KPop Demon Hunters shifts its focus to Mira or Zoey, it must be careful in its approach. The film will need to honor HUNTR/X as a group, committing to doing all three heroines justice. A total perspective shift would feel too jarring, but not dedicating enough time to Mira and Zoey would also be disappointing. Perhaps a longer runtime would solve the issue, or another sequel, which would allow Netflix to dedicate a film to each lead. Only time will tell which route the writers take, but this is one of several challenges KPop Demon Hunters 2 is facing.

Juggling Main Characters Isn’t the Only Struggle KPop Demon Hunters 2 Faces

Image via Netflix

A film’s main character emotionally invests viewers in its story, so it’s crucial that KPop Demon Hunters 2 gets its inevitable juggling act right. However, there are other hurdles the sequel must clear — and several of them could make or break it just as easily. In addition to expanding on the characters, the next film must elaborate on the world. The world-building in KPop Demon Hunters is fun, but it leaves a lot to be desired. There are plenty of questions that need to be answered about the lore and its history, and they could be addressed through the sequel or other spinoffs.

On top of that, the follow-up will need to top KPop Demon Hunters‘ songs, and that’s no easy feat. Hits like “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol” made waves for a reason, and it’ll take some truly impressive tracks to compare. There’s also the matter of coming up with a conflict that doesn’t merely rehash the first film’s plot. It’s a lot to cover, but hopefully, KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be up to the challenge. Netflix’s animated movie has so much franchise potential; all it needs to do is tap into it properly.

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