The Rock Secretly Gets Married in Hawaii

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be the busiest man in all of Hollywood, the actor and producer took some time off this weekend to do something much more important than any of his work. Early Monday morning, The Rock posted a photo on Instagram announcing that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian had gotten married in Hawaii on Sunday.

There had been no official announcement of the wedding beforehand, no big ordeal made by the guy who makes everything a substantial announcement. It was all about intimacy for this event, and Johnson waited until after the fact to share the news with the public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We do,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram post. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Many of Johnson’s notable friends and co-stars have already commented on the photo offering he and Hashian their congratulations. Jumanji franchise co-stars Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart both dropped a note, as did various other celebrities such as Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, Jessica Chastain, Jay Glazer, Eiza Gonzalez, Dule Hill, Lindsey Vonn, Diddy, Juicy J, and Marlon Wayans.

Johnson and Hashian have been together for a number of years and share two daughters together. Jasmine is 3 years old and Tia is 1. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone, shared with ex-wife Dany Garcia. The couple was married from 1997-2007 but they remain good friends and work associates to this day.

According to ET, Johnson has referred to Hasian as his wife for some time, though they just made things official over the weekend.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time,” Johnson told ET last summer. “So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

Johnson’s next movie, following the currently-running Hobbs & Shaw, will be Jumanji: The Next Level, which arrives on December 13th.