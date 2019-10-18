Doug Liman Confirms Edge of Tomorrow 2 Script Is Done

Edge of Tomorrow was a little curiosity for Warner Bros. as the adaptation of All You Need Is Kill became a bit of a beloved sci-fi adventure for audiences who managed to catch it on home video. Now, series director Doug Liman says that a script for the sequel is complete. People had wondered if the director would revisit this world as the initial release of the film wasn’t the extreme blowout that the studio was probably hoping for. Instead, the word of mouth around the film helped spread its profile to people who might not have even known about it otherwise. There are a ton of ways that the script could have never been completed, but it looks like, for now, the party is on again.

In all the talk around a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, one question continued to pop up among people who admittedly enjoyed the first film: Why? It is very rare to have a self-contained movie in this genre lately, at least one that isn’t swinging for the awards circuit fences. But, people just look back on the novel concept and have to smile at the idea of a reinvigorated Tom Cruise failing over and over to help save humanity. Emily Blunt and Cruise should be back along with Liman whenever the movie gets to the filming stage. But, the director told ComicBookMovie all about what makes him pick up one script instead of another when choosing projects.

Liman began, “It’s always about the script. Getting a great script is so hard, especially or an action script because – and especially for the movies I want to make – but I wan to be completely original and yet still be commercially satisfying and usually the commercially satisfying ideas are things that people have seen before, like if someone already discovered that and that’s why it shows up in movie after movie.

While that makes a measure of sense, it also helps explain why Edge of Tomorrow stuck out the director in the first place. The Groundhog Day meets sci-fi conflict movie thing struck a chord with audiences because of the novel delivery and some fun performances by Blunt and Cruise. The sequel, by nature of being a continuation, will have its work cut out for it in carving out its own niche. But, other movies like the Happy Death Day franchise have shown that it is not entirely possible to wring new story structure and narrative ideas from a concept in sequels.

It all comes back to something that Liman previously revealed to Collider about finding the right script. Once the right writer was in place, everything started to iron itself out.

He said, “It’s one of those movies that we’ll only go make if we love the script. It’s not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don’t really care if it’s good or not. If the movie happens, it will be because Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and myself are passionate about making it, which is a great place to be. She doesn’t need this movie, he doesn’t need this movie, and I don’t need it. We’re gonna make it if we really believe in it.”