Breaking Bad Star Body Shamed Online After El Camino Movie Return

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now streaming on Netflix, and as many fans of the series might expect, this epilogue to the story of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman features plenty of fun Breaking Bad cameos. In fact, in some cases, El Camino‘s interquel connections to the main Breaking Bad storyline requires that certain characters not only make a re-appearance in this new film, but actually help anchor major subplots of the story. (SPOILERS) It should be no surprise then, that Jesse’s final nemesis in Breaking Bad – the psychotic thug named Todd, played by Jesse Plemons.

Like every other Breaking Bad actor returning for El Camino, Jesse Plemons has aged and seen certain changes to his look come with that aging. However, unlike many of the other Breaking Bad stars in El Camino, Jesse Plemons is being mercilessly body shamed on social media by trolls within the Breaking Bad fandom, and it is getting ugly:

From Then ‘Til Now

Todd Breaking bad vs Todd El Camino pic.twitter.com/2pxNy3udqF — Tiens tiens tiens (@PootisSully) October 11, 2019

Okay, so this isn’t so much a slam as it is a straight-up comparison, illustrating just how much Plemons has change. On the other hand, the comment on the tweet that Plemons, “Looks like Wilson Fisk,” is less kind.

It’s Not THAT Bad

Sure, Plemons has put on some weight (possibly for a role?), but this kind of exaggeration isn’t called for.

Dragon Ball Z Weight

Todd Breaking Bad // Todd #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/7rUrghGbgG — Enquanto o Carille for tecnico ñ voltarei a sorrir (@PBotelho99) October 11, 2019

Ok so this is very insulting, yes – BUT, if you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan, it’s also pretty freaking hilarious.

#NotMyTodd

Its was very nice of Vince Gilligan fo replace Todd with Todd’s much fatter, older brother….#ElCamino — Paul Williams (@ProudManc72) October 11, 2019

Jokes about how this isn’t even the same guy playing Todd (it is) are also pretty common in the social media chat threads.

Insult or Praise?

Well fat Todd certainly stole the spotlight then hey. #ElCamino — Keagan Ryan (@Kryan_18) October 11, 2019

We’re not sure what this fan is doing: insulting Plemons, or acknowledging the power of his performance in El Camino (we’re not eve sure the fan himself is sure).

Cruel Joke

There is a hilarious irony to Todd hiding his money in his fridge. Oh Vince Gilligan, you have a cruel but brilliant sense of humour!#FatTodd #ElCamino — Paul Williams (@ProudManc72) October 11, 2019

SPOILER: One of the biggest reveals in El Camino is that the drug money Jesse Pinkman is desperately searching for is actually hidden in the door of Todd’s fridge. Now it’s hard to tell if Vince Gilligan wasn’t making some kind of visual joke – but even if that’s the case, Jesse Plemons would’ve been in on it.

Internet Be Savage

Social Media is, has, and will never be kind. In the end, it always boils down to the lowest common denominator. See above.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now streaming on Netflix.