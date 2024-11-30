A Last Minute Casting Change in Elf Resulted in a Very Subtle Blooper

The hit Christmas movie Elf has had a place in the homes of many since its debut in 2003. The film follows Buddy the Elf, a human who was adopted by elves after being brought all the way to the North Pole, as he discovers New York City in search of his real father, Water Hobbs. For most, it’s hard to go through the holiday season without hearing people quoting lines from the film time and time again and its icon status during this season is no surprise, given its comedic talent taking the reins. However, there was one last minute casting change that had an interesting impact on the film.

One of the most memorable characters in the movie is the competitive Gimbels manager named Wanda, played hilariously by comedian and actor Fazion Love. While its hard to imagine anyone else in that role now, the toy section employee was originally supposed to be played by an actor and comedian who holds the same name as the character itself. For viewers looking for a Christmas Gram, this one is for you.

Wanda Sykes Was Originally Set to Play The Gimbles Manager

From the start, actor and comedian Wanda Sykes was to portray the role of the Gimbles manager in Elf. While the name itself is never said in the film, the nametag was labeled Wanda, given that she was going to play the role. In a last-minute change, however, Sykes dropped out of the film due to unknown reasons.

In her place, Faizon Love landed the role and wanted to pay homage to the iconic comedian by keeping the nametag. While there’s no doubt that Wanda Sykes could’ve brought down the house (or in this case, a LEGO skyscraper), it is nice to see that they honored her role in a subtle yet clever way.

Several Industry Legends Were Considered For Roles Too

As mentioned before, its hard to envision this movie without its iconic cast. However, there were a few other actors who were originally seen as the roles early in the process. Back when the script was written in 1993, Jim Carrey and Chris Farley were up for the role of the beloved character Buddy the Elf. This changed when the screenplay went through rewrites, which brought on Adam McKay and Will Ferrell onto the writing team.

Comedian Garry Shandling was originally offered the role of Buddy’s real-life father, Walter Hobbs, but declined. Shandling did show up at the LA premiere of the movie alongside James Caan, who took on the fatherly duties.

