Elizabeth Olsen’s Fantasy Movie With 90% RT Audience Score Becomes #1 Movie on Streaming

An Elizabeth Olsen fantasy movie is currently a big hit on streaming. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many people, because Olsen has become a quality actress who has an eye for great stories. While a lot of fans might know her best from her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she played Wanda Maximoff in both the Avengers movies and appearances in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she also has time for critically acclaimed roles. She has received acclaim for movies like Martha Marcy May Marlene and Wind River, and her best movie from 2025 is also a hit for critics and audiences.

Elizabeth Olsen starred in the fantasy romantic comedy movie Eternity in 2025. According to FlixPatrol, Eternity is now the number one most-streamed movie on Apple TV+, ahead of F1, the Brad Pitt eacing movie that is in second place. While Apple TV+ doesn’t have a lot of competition, since it is all movies that Apple had production ownership in, this is still a big deal, ranking ahead of films like The Gorge, The Family Plan, Highest 2 Lowest, and Ghosted.

Eternity is a fantasy movie that takes place in the afterlife. Miles Teller plays Larry, an elderly man who has been married to Joan (Olsen) for 65 years, when he dies. He ends up in the afterlife and is given a choice on where he wants to spend eternity, but he only gets one choice, and then that is it. Each afterlife has a different theme, but if a person wants out after that, they end up in a void of eternal darkness. He chooses to wait for Joan.

There is one problem. When Joan dies and meets him there to be with him for all eternity, her first husband, Luke (Callum Turner), who died in the Korean War, has also been waiting for her for 67 years. She has to decide who she wants to spend eternity with. The movie has a strong fantasy theme, but it is a movie about figuring out what love means and why sometimes struggles and hardships are better than a young, passionate love story.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Eternity Was a Critics’ Favorite As Well

Image Courtesy of A24

Critics praised the movie, with a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score. While that might seem lower than other hit movies, this was still Certified Fresh based on the Tomatometer. However, the movie was a massive hit for the audience, who have it ranked at a very high 90%, which is considered Certified Hot on that part of RT. This is a love-triangle romantic comedy, but the fantasy slant makes it very different, and it won over fans of rom-coms.

It also should come as no surprise. Eternity is an A24 movie, but it isn’t one of the company’s weird films. It was still unique, as expected for the studio. It was also a critical hit, earning a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy, while Miles Teller won Distinguished Performance at the Savannah Film Festival, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Comedic Performance from the San Diego Film Critics Society.

