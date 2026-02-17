Amazon’s New Carrie Series Reportedly Has A Release Date Window (And It’s Perfect Timing)

Stephen King’s Carrie is getting a new adaptation, and the release timing sounds perfect. Carrie remains an iconic Stephen King novel because it was the first one he ever published. The way the author describes it, he threw the entire manuscript in the trash can because he didn’t think it worked, so his wife pulled it out, read it, and told him to keep working on it. The book ended up making him an “overnight” sensation a few years after he started publishing short fiction in magazines. The story received a few adaptations over the years, but the newest one sounds like it might be the best since the original Sissy Spacek movie from the 1970s.

The biggest news is that Mike Flanagan, a man who has mastered Stephen King adaptations over the years, signed on as the showrunner. The news now is that Carrie has a new release window. The Direct reports that Katee Sackhoff was in attendance at the Fan Expo Vancouver panel on Saturday, February 14, and she dropped the news. According to Sackhoff, “Back to Mike Flanagan, yeah… the Flanniverse… October of 2026, Carrie comes out on Amazon. You guys are in for a treat. It’s very good. It’s very good.”

However, that was her only spoiler. When asked more about the streaming Carrie series, Sackhoff said she couldn’t say anything about the actual story. She added a little more, but it was just generic explanations of things Stephen King fans already knew. “I mean, it’s ‘Carrie.’ There’s fire? … There might be some blood,” Sackhoff said. “Yeah, I’m just excited. You guys are gonna love it. Mike Flanagan is, so good at what he does: smart, psychological horror.”

Carrie Streaming Series Promises to Be Very Different

Image Courtesy of United Artists

Mike Flanagan has already said that this will not be what fans of the movies might expect to see. The first Carrie movie came out in 1976, with Sissy Spacek playing Carrie and Piper Laurie playing her cruel mother, Margaret. Brian De Palma released this only two years after the book’s publication. A sequel came out in 1999 that was critically derided, called The Rage: Carrie 2. There was another release in 2002 from screenwriter Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and then a remake in 2013 with Chloë Grace Moretz as Carrie and Julianne Moore as her mother.

This miniseries should be the best adaptation since the 1976 movie. Other than Stephen King adaptations (Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep), Flanagan has also mastered horror and gothic miniseries, with some incredible releases, including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, among others. On top of Carrie, he has also signed on to make a new version of The Mist.

Putting someone like Mike Flanagan, who is so great with the scary miniseries format, in charge of reimagining the Carrie story for a new generation seems like a big win. Releasing it during the Halloween season is just masterful scheduling for Prime Video. This has the potential to be the best upcoming horror series of 2026.

