New Elvis Movie Posters Released

✖





Elvis has some new character posters ahead of the Warner Bros. film's release. A lot of people have been excited to see what Baz Luhrmann's next big swing will be like. Austin Butler plays the icon himself while Tom Hanks brings his manager Colonel Tom Parker to life. Also featured in the trailers and these posters are Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. His real-life family has been lauding the portrayal of the musical legend in recent weeks. There have been multiple social media posts from critics building the hype on this one too. Check out the tone Luhrmann is conveying in this one down below.

In a previous interview, the director talked about why he chose to take on this project. "I love biopics, but this is not really a biopic, right? It's really about, for me, America in the 50s and the 60s and the 70s," Luhrmann revealed. "And if you want to talk about America in the 50s and 60s and the 70s at the center of culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, is a figure [like] Elvis Presley."

"Like how Shakespeare would take a historical figure like a king and explore a big theme, or Amadeus isn't really about Mozart when you learn so much about Mozart, it's about jealousy," he added. "What this movie is about is America in those three epochs — Elvis the rebel, Elvis the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and Elvis the living legend, the icon trapped in that hotel not 10 minutes from here, by a man called Colonel Tom Parker."

"The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," Warner Bros.'s synopsis reads. "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Do you have high hopes for Elvis? Let us know down in the comments!