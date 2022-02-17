Elvis Trailer Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Released

The King of Rock and Roll returns in the trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first look at the biopic about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who sees the soulful singer as his “destiny.” Says Luhrmann in an introduction to the hip-swinging drama out June 24, “The life of Elvis could not be a better canvas in which to explore America in the ’50s and ’60s. That life is culturally and socially at the center of the ’50s, ’60s, and even the ’70s.” See the trailer and synopsis below.

Elvis “explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks),” reads the synopsis from Warner Bros. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

Butler and Hanks lead a cast that includes Helen Thomson (Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge!) as Elvis’s father, Vernon, and DeJonge (The Visit) as Priscilla.

Also in the cast, Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as talent manager Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!) as Elvis girlfriend Dixie Locke, David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy) as country music artist Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as iconic blues musician B.B. King, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as guitarist Scotty Moore, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) as “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers, and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) as TV director Steve Binder.

Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!) directs from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell (The Get Down) and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet) and Jeremy Doner (The Killing). Among the creative team are Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin (Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!), production designer Karen Murphy (A Star Is Born), Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Thomas Wood (Mad Max: Fury Road), and composer Elliott Wheeler (The Get Down).

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis opens in theaters on June 24.