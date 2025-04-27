Sinners: Who Was Really to Blame?

Ryan Coogler’s latest movie, Sinners, is taking the domestic box office by storm, beating out the juggernaut A Minecraft Movie for the top spot in its opening weekend. And all the people who went out to the theater to witness the vampire epic can’t help but head to social media after their showing to discuss what they just watched. The movie has sparked a lot of conversations, chief among them being who’s to blame for the more tragic moments. It’s a pretty complicated debate, but there’s a clear answer when it comes to who screwed everything up during the events of Sinners.

Like a lot of horror movies, Sinners sees its characters make some strange choices. No one ever believes they’ll find themselves face-to-face with a vampire, so when they do, they don’t know how to act. That means a few characters deserve a little bit of slack, especially the ones who find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Sinners

Grace & Mary Are Victims of Circumstance

Two of the names that come up most frequently when discussing who goes about things the wrong way in Sinners are Mary and Grace. The latter can’t help herself when her husband gets turned and the head vampire, Remmick, threatens their daughter, while the former becomes a vampire after heading outside to talk to Remmick’s group about spending money in the juke joint and kills Stack. When it comes down to it, both of their hearts are in the right place, and that matters in a movie like Sinners.

Mary wants nothing more than to be embraced by Stack and everyone else in the juke joint. She grew up with them and considers them all family, so when it becomes clear that they’re in need of help, she jumps at the opportunity. For probably one of the first times in her life, she believes the fact that she’s white will help her Black friends, and while there are plenty of naysayers who think she should’ve just kept to herself, the movie makes it clear that Stack agrees with her from the start and wants to let Remmick’s group in. So, it’s less about her going behind anyone’s back and attempting to be a white savior and more about her being a supportive partner.

As for Grace, while the one who lets the monster in always gets the short end of the stick, it’s hard to blame her. The group that remains in the juke joint wants to wait out the vampires until the morning because, more likely than not, if the sun did come up, the monsters would have been long gone, waiting for their next opportunity to strike. Getting a chance to end them there and then was the right play, though Grace could’ve handled her announcement a little better.

Sammie’s Heart Is Always in the Right Place

Another character receiving plenty of flak online is Sammie, who is convinced by his cousins, Stack and Smoke, to perform at their juke joint. The argument is that Sammie’s father, a preacher, tells him again and again that his pursuit of a music career is asking for trouble. His talents invite challenge, and as soon as Remmick learns of them, he’s ready to strike. The only problem with this line of thinking is that Sammie wins in the end because of his determination. Despite everything that happens, he refuses to drop the guitar and let anyone else control his destiny, even if they’re a terrifying vampire.

There’s Only One Character to Blame for the Events of Sinners

The one throughline between Mary, Grace, and Sammie’s stories is the fact that Remmick seeks to manipulate them, which proves that he’s the only character worthy of blame. He wants to collect talent for himself and uses any method he can think of to get it. Remmick also knows exactly how to push everyone’s buttons, as seen during his confrontation with Smoke, where he and Stack reveal the KKK’s plan to destroy the juke joint. When a villain never pulls his punches, it’s impossible to push the blame onto anyone else.

Sure, there are moments in Sinners that will make viewers want to pull their hair out, but each one sets the stage for an epic conclusion. After all, if everyone did everything by the book, the movie wouldn’t be very long. Sinners‘ characters are flawed, and that’s what makes them so great.

Sinners is in theaters now.

Who do you think is to blame in Sinners? Do you have a hard time understanding some of the choices in the movie?