Scream Star Says Their Return for Scream 7 Was Supposed to Be a Surprise: “It Was a Spoiler”

It’s one of Randy’s three rules for surviving horror movies: “Never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, ‘I’ll be right back.’ Because you won’t be back.” But fan-favorite former Woodsboro sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette) will be right back in Scream 7: it was reported by Deadline last month that Arquette will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel alongside Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher and Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger, both characters who also died in previous installments.

“I mean, it was a spoiler,” Arquette told Coming Soon about the news that Dewey would be back from the dead in Scream 7. “It wasn’t supposed to be released. It was supposed to be a surprise.”

“I’m not really supposed to talk about it too much, but Kevin Williamson was directing and that was a real thrill,” the actor added of the franchise creator who wrote the Wes Craven-directed Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 4 (2011). “And it’s amazing to see him be able to have that opportunity and to get Neve [Campbell] back in this one. And Matthew [Lillard], I mean… It’s exciting. I love playing the role of Dewey and will always love playing the role of Dewey.”

What hasn’t been spoiled, however, is how Scream 7 is bringing back former Ghostface killers Stu (Lillard) and Roman (Foley) or Ghostface victim Dewey, who died in the 2022 legacy sequel Scream. The meta-horror franchise previously had Stu’s partner in crime, OG Ghostface Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), return in 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI, making a cameo as Sam Carpenter’s (Melissa Barrera) father from beyond the grave.

Scream 7 also marks Campbell’s return to the franchise after sitting out the New York City-set sixth installment, which focused on sisters Sam and Tara (Jenna Ortega).

The new movie reunites original final girl Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and fellow veteran Ghostface survivor Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), returning alongside twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), nephew and niece of late horror geek Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). Whether Randy also returns from the dead remains to be seen.

New additions to the cast include Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband, Mark Evans, and Isabel May (Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923) as Sidney’s daughter, with Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Mark Consuelos (Riverdale), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), Asa Germann (Gen V), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), Michelle Randolph (Landman), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), and Mckenna Grace (Sunrise on the Reaping) cast in undisclosed roles.

Scream 7, directed by Williamson and written by returning Scream and Scream VI scribe Guy Busick from a story he co-wrote with James Vanderbilt, slashes into theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.