Is Sinners Going to Stream on Netflix?

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has become a legitimate phenomenon since its debut in theaters a little over a week ago. The filmmaker’s fifth collaboration with star Michael B. Jordan is being praised as a blockbuster masterpiece, a deep and genre-bending movie that is lighting the box office on fire and has everybody talking. Sinners is getting fans out to theaters but a lot of fans seeing the film are obviously already wondering when they’ll be able to catch it at home for a second (or third) viewing. With Netflix established as the biggest streaming service around, those same fans have been trying to figure out if that’s where Sinners will end up when it does hit the streaming world.

There are really two answers to that question. When it comes to Sinners‘ actual streaming debut, the movie won’t be hitting Netflix. It’s a Warner Bros. release and Warner Bros. Discovery has its own streaming service that its films head to when they hit streaming. So if you’re hoping to see Sinners on Netflix, you’ll have to wait quite a while.

Now, if you’re wondering whether or not Sinners will ever pop up on Netflix, the answer is “probably.” Warner Bros. has been working more with Netflix lately, seeing many newer releases end up on Netflix in the year or so after their release. Right before the start of 2025, a slew of 2024 movies were unexpectedly sent to Netflix, giving subscribers of the service a chance to watch Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and others. Massive WB hits like Barbie have even ended up on Netflix, just not right away.

Where Will Sinners Be Streaming?

Like all Warner Bros. theatrical releases, Sinners will be heading to the Max service once it begins streaming. Warner Bros. Discovery has an in-house streaming service for movies just like this. Given how big Sinners has been in theaters, and just how much conversation Coogler’s thoughtful storytelling has generated, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the movie set streaming records for Max when it finally debuts online.

As for when that will be, there’s really no way to know at this point. Streaming debuts have varied quite a bit based on how well the individual films performed at the box office. Sinners has a ton of staying power, with its second weekend bringing in almost as much as its first, indicating it will be a theatrical money maker for quite some time. Warner Bros. will want to give the movie a lot of time to breathe, so you shouldn’t expect to see Sinners on Max any time soon.

Companion hit Max a little less than three months after it was released in theaters, and that film had decent returns in theaters for its low budget. With Sinners, three months will likely be the shortest time frame for a streaming turnaround on Max.

All of that to say, Sinners was filmed specifically for IMAX, so seeing it on the big screen is the best way to view Ryan Coogler’s newest hit. We’ll all want to rewatch it when it hits streaming, but it’s one of those movies that warrants a trip out to the theater if you’re able to do so.