The ‘Enchanted 2’ Script Is Close to Being Finished

More than 10 years have passed since Enchanted captured the hearts of Disney fans around the world and finally, after all this time, dreams of a sequel are finally on the verge of becoming reality.

Adam Shankman, who was tapped to direct the sequel, was speaking at the TCA press tour, on a panel for the Step Up: High Water series he’s producing for YouTube. When it was over, Shankman spoke with /Film about Enchanted 2, which is currently titled Disenchanted, and he revealed that the script for the movie is just about finished.

“We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I’m super happy with,” Shankman said. “Then gotta get the music written.”

Disenchanted has been in the works since 2010 but is just now starting to get some real momentum. David N. Weiss, J. David Stem and Jessie Nelson are putting together the script for the new film, and Amy Adams is set to reprise her leading role as Giselle.

Shankman went on to explain that the new movie will take place a decade after the first, with Giselle possibly rethinking her decision to stay in the real world.

“The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it,” the director explained. “It’s about Giselle 10 years later going, ‘What is happily ever after?’”

As far as music goes, Shankman explained that Disenchanted will actually have more original songs than the original did.

“There’s a lot more songs this time than there were in the original, at least in the planning phase right now,” he revealed.

While the film is currently listed as a 2018 release, a theatrical bow in 2019 seems much more likely.