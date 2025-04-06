Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (April 7th)

The first full week of April is upon us, and Netflix subscribers have yet another completely full week of new arrivals to look forward to. The month began with a slew of popular movie additions on the streaming service, but this week is going to bring what is arguably the most anticipated title arriving in all of April.

That’s right, we’re just a few days away from a brand new season of Black Mirror that will terrify minds and make us rethink reality. The seventh season of the beloved anthology series will arrive on Thursday, April 10th, with six brand new episodes, one of which will take fans back to the USS Callister.

You can check out the full rundown of this week’s Netflix releases below.

April 7th

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Blippi and Meekah are on a mission to learn about all kinds of jobs. From driving a monster truck to making pizzas, there’s no job too big or too small!

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

A bucket, a mic and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.

April 8th

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the lives of major league baseball players as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Released from prison into a world where Lenny and Dan are living the life he always wanted, Moritz hatches an elaborate scheme to get back on top.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a quirky B&B escape, where BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun lead guests through playful exploits and delightful chaos.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

April 9th

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billions of views. Millions of dollars. Hundreds of accusations. This explosive docuseries explores the shadowy world of child influencers, honing in on the disturbing allegations of abuse surrounding popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle and her momager Tiffany Smith.

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

When a father-son duo learns that they may not be biologically related, the two embark on a wild adventure through Mexico to find the truth.

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Layla makes a mistake over summer break that threatens all of the island’s magic — and its unicorns — the riders saddle up to help set things right.

April 10th

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

To reunite with her father, a teacher at a youth rehabilitation center convinces a crew of teen misfits to enter a snow sculpting contest in Japan.

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. But it won’t be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business.

April 11th

The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Elmer’s mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers.

Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.

April 12th

Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.