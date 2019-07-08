News About Disney’s Enchanted Sequel Reportedly Coming Soon

It’s been 12 years since Walt Disney Studios released the infectious musical Enchanted into theaters around the world, bringing the joy of the classic Disney Princesses to life for fans of all ages. Ever since, everyone has been begging to see a sequel to the film, and get an update on the lives of Giselle and Robert Philip. There have been grumblings from the cast and crew that an Enchanted follow-up has been in the works for some time, but Disney has yet to make any announcements regarding the film, tentatively titled Disenchanted. That said, there could finally be some news on the highly-anticipated project very soon.

The stars and creators behind the success of Enchanted have teased a potential sequel for some time, and now it looks like Disney could be ready to finally pull the trigger. TheDisInsider.com’s Editor-in-Chief Skyler Shuler tweeted a very intriguing message on Monday, saying that an update on Disenchanted is likely on the way.

“The long in development Enchanted sequel may finally be moving forward,” Shuler wrote. “We should get an update soon!”

Obviously this isn’t anything remotely official, and it could end up not being very true at all. But Shuler has had a solid track record reporting on Disney projects, so it’s worth paying attention to.

Legendary Disney songwriter Alan Menken, who penned the music for the original Enchanted, spoke with Den of Geek earlier this year about a potential sequel, confirming that it was indeed in the works.

“Yes, we’re doing Enchanted 2,” Menken said. “We’ve had meetings. Five films I have right now that are waiting for a greenlight. They’re all standing at the light right now, and at some point they’re going to go ‘greenlight!’”

Menken hasn’t been the only one to speak positively about a potential return to the world of Enchanted. In October, Patrick Dempsey said that everyone in the cast was hoping for a sequel, as long as the new story could live up to the magic of the first.

“We’ll see what happens,” Dempsey said. “I think it’s such a beloved movie we need to make sure it’s right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she’s an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We’ll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that’s the important thing. If it happens, then we do it.”

Are you hoping to see an Enchanted sequel sometime soon? Let us know in the comments!