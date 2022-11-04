Enola Holmes 2 Posters Reveal New and Returning Characters

Enola Holmes 2 has some brand new character posters courtesy of Netflix. Sherlock, Eudoria and the titular detective are all back in the fold. During the first year of the pandemic, people loved seeing Millie Bobby Brown bring the character to life. The sequel is poised to turn that vibrance up to 11. Some small clips posted by the streaming service show off the same sort of sharp humor and warm relationship dynamics among the principle players. Check out these new posters for yourself down below!

Netflix explains what's on tap for the sequel: "Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister."

Meet the Holmeses—again! Enola, Sherlock, and Eudoria return for another captivating mystery with bigger, bolder stakes in Enola Holmes 2. pic.twitter.com/P3IcGLro4O — Netflix (@netflix) October 21, 2022

"But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Are you excited for Enola Holmes 2? Let us know down in the comments!