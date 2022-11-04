Enola Holmes 2 Clip Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a brand new clip from Enola Holmes 2 ahead of the big release. In the fresh footage, Enola and Tewkesbury have reunited at a party. Society life is very hard for the young heroine and she's scared of dancing. Luckily, Tewkesbury has been learning since he was five. So, it should be no sweat for him to give his friend a few pointers before she begins the chase for a murderer. The chemistry between Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Patridge is still there and it seems the duo will be trying to unravel this mystery while eluding prying eyes. You can check out the clip for yourself down below!

Henry Cavill Hypes Enola Holmes 2

On Instagram, the star had some high praise for the Netflix sequel. It's no secret he's enjoyed being Sherlock in this series. Fans really got a kick out his dynamic with Brown and are hoping for some good times when the second movie hits Netflix in a few weeks.

"Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes," Cavill previously posted on Instagram. "And the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won't regret it."

What We Know So Far

Here's how Netflix describes the sequel: "Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. The movie premieres on the streaming service November 4, 2022. Millie Bobby Brown is back along The Witcher star Henry Cavill. Enola Holmes 2 also sees Helena Bonham Carter return as their mother, Eudoria Holmes; Susie Wokoma as Edith; Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are here as fresh faces.

Are you pumped for more Enola Holmes? Let us know down in the comments!