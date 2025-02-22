5 Elseworlds Stories That Would Amazing DCU Projects

DC’s Elseworlds stories have given fans some of the best alternate universe stories in the history of superheroes. Over the years, the Elseworlds line of comics has waxed and waned, especially once DC Comics brought back their multiverse, but DC has brought Elseworlds roaring back. DC Studios head James Gunn announced that Elseworlds would be a part of the studio’s slate in the years to come, which opens a lot of great possibilities for fans. Elseworlds is a great idea for the DCU, allowing DC Studios to take the classic characters of the DC Multiverse in entirely new directions.

DC Studios has a lot of great Elseworlds stories that they can adapt. These books took DC’s greatest heroes and put them into unique scenarios, showing just how versatile these characters can be in entirely new situations. These five Elseworlds stories are the best of the best and would make for brilliant DCU projects.

The Batman/Dracula Trilogy

Superman and Batman are the Elseworlds MVPs, so if DC Studios is going to start doing Elseworlds, they have a lot of great stories from these two to choose from. One of the best choices for a great Batman Elseworlds project would be the Batman & Dracula trilogy. Consisting of three one-shots — Batman: Red Rain, Bloodstorm, and Crimson Mist — these stories by Doug Moench and Kelley Jones saw Batman tackle Dracula, becoming a bloodsucker to fight the vampire lord, and then deal with what comes next from a vampire Batman unleashed on Gotham City.

Batman and horror stories go together like peanut butter and chocolate, so this is the perfect trilogy to become a DCU project. It’s a chilling look at the phrase, “The road to Hell is paved with the best intentions,” as Batman finds out that even his indomitable will isn’t enough to defeat his newly vampiric nature. It’s an excellent story from the heyday of Elseworlds, and making it would be a license to print money. The Vampire Batman merch alone would make DC boatloads.

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Red Son, by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, and Killian Plunkett, was already adapted once as an animated movie, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be adapted again. Superman: Red Son took readers to an Earth where instead of landing in Kansas, baby Kal-El landed in Soviet Russia. Kept a secret for years, Stalin’s favorite son is revealed to the world, shifting the balance of power. The U.S. turns to Lex Luthor, their smartest scientist, to counter Superman’s communist threat, leading to a very unique kind of Superman story.

Superman has been a symbol of what it means to be an American for so long that it was a shock to see him become the ultimate Soviet weapon. However, at his core, he’s still Superman; he does what he does because he believes wholeheartedly in the teachings of Stalinist communism and wants to help people. The Lex Luthor of the story is one of the best versions of the character ever, showing the facets of Luthor and his hatred of Superman. Superman: Red Son would make for an excellent Max miniseries instead of another movie; it would allow the story to breathe more and capture the nuances of the original story.

Kingdom Come

Superman has starred in some amazing stories, ones that did a brilliant job of showing off why Superman is such an icon. One of the best Superman stories of all time is Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. While this four-issue miniseries dealt with the DC Universe as a whole, Superman is the key to the whole story. In a future where the older generation of heroes has retired and been replaced by a newer, more violent breed, a terrible disaster brings Superman back to the global stage. Soon, the Justice League is reborn, but shadowy forces wait in the wings, one of them led by an old friend, who want Superman and the Justice League to lose their war.

Kingdom Come is a love letter to Superman and the heroes of DC Comics. It was written as a reaction to the edgier superhero stories of the ’80s and ’90s, but one doesn’t need to know about those stories to love it. It’s a massive superhero epic, full of heroes and villains new and old. It has everything that someone could want from a superhero story — brilliant action and memorable characters — and would make for a gripping adaptation. Kingdom Come has yet to be adapted, and that makes it a tantalizing prospect for an Elseworlds DCU project.

JLA: The Nail

JLA: The Nail, by writer/artist Alan Davis, is basically a Marvel “What If?” story. The book kicks off with Jon and Martha Kent getting a nail in their tire, missing their chance to find young Kal-El. The whole premise of the story is what the world would be like without Superman, and sees the Justice League, with Hawkgirl in Superman’s place, dealing with Mayor Lex Luthor of Metropolis turning the world against metahumans. However, there’s more going on than meets the eye, as a mysterious opponent maneuvers the pieces in play from behind the scenes.

JLA: The Nail focuses on a more classic version of the DC Universe, one that is slightly different from what fans are used to. The book is full of surprises and red herrings, keeping fans on the edge of their seat. There are multiple epic battle scenes in the book, ones that would look phenomenal in live-action or animation. Plus, it has a sequel — Another Nail — so if it’s successful, there’s already a continuation ready to go.

JSA: The Golden Age

DC birthed the superhero in the late ’30s, a time that became known as the Golden Age of Comics. DC created many amazing characters during this period, with the Justice Society of America being the premier superteam of the Golden Age. So far, the Justice Society has gotten a few adaptations, but most of these only focus on the modern version of the team. JSA: The Golden Age, by James Robinson and Paul Smith, takes place in the years after WWII, when the heroes of the United States are trying to find something they can do with their lives after the war. However, some strange goings-on points to things taking a dark turn, one that will see the superpowered rebirth of one of history’s greatest monsters.

JSA: The Golden Age has long been considered one of the greatest Elseworlds stories of all time, making it perfect for adaptations. It’s a darker take on the classic comics of the Golden Age, one that is perfect for modern audiences. The Justice Society is one of the most important superhero teams ever, so they should definitely get their place in the sun.

