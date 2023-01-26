Everything Coming to Tubi in February 2023

As January comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in February 2023. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on February 1st. Among its offerings are seven Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Frankie Meets Jack, Love You to Death: The Jodi Arias Story, TMZ No BS: Conor McGregor, and Best Friend.

Originals

FRANKIE MEETS JACK – 2/3 – Frankie (Samantha Cope) has given up on guys and gone all-in on "dog mom" life. When she and her adopted dog, Tucker, cross paths with Jack (Joey Lawrence) and his dog, Dakota, sparks—and tensions—run high. In a string of coincidences, Frankie and Jack continue to cross paths: first when Jack becomes Tucker's veterinarian and later when Frankie is assigned to cover Jack's wedding announcement for the local paper. With the guidance of their best friends—both canine and human—Frankie and Jack stumble their way toward finding and pursuing true love.

LOVE YOU TO DEATH: THE JODI ARIAS STORY – 2/8 – LOVE YOU TO DEATH: THE JODI ARIAS STORY is an examination of the murder of Travis Alexander, and the subsequent trial that turned Jodi Arias into social media's first true "femme fatale." Intent on securing a lifelong commitment from Alexander — and unleashing chaos after being rebuffed — Arias became a prime example of what happens when infatuation turns into obsession and a scorned lover is finally pushed past the breaking point.

A NEIGHBOR'S VENDETTA – 2/10 – After her boss-turned-secret lover is found dead, architect Sonja (Chelsea Gilligan) vows to give her marriage another chance. She and her husband decide to make a fresh start and rent a remote cabin. But when an unexpected neighbor appears at their door, they soon discover that she's linked to Sonja's adulterous past and is intent on taking "an eye for an eye."

KITCHEN COMMANDO – 2/12 – From award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay via his worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, and FOX Alternative Entertainment – the makers behind the smash hits "Next Level Chef" – KITCHEN COMMANDO will see former US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef, Chef Andre Rush, take on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. KITCHEN COMMANDO premieres on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, 2023 with a new episode rolling out every Sunday.

ALARMED – 2/17 – When busy parents Jane (Brittany Baker) and Rick (Pooch Hall) leave for a much-needed weekend getaway, masked men bypass their high-tech home security system to hold their teen son hostage. Under threat of losing their son, the couple follow a series of cryptic instructions that land them at Jane's office with one final order: to kill her boss. Desperate to save their family, Jane and Rick must find a way to rescue their son without becoming murderers.

TMZ NO BS: CONOR MCGREGOR – 2/22 – Conor McGregor's unprecedented ascent to superstardom caught everyone by surprise. Brash, fearless and as loud as they come – Conor quickly became must-see TV and rich beyond his wildest dreams. But the very formula that turned him into one of sport's biggest success stories may also ultimately lead to his downfall.

BEST FRIEND – 2/24 – Trisha and Jamie have been best friends since grade school and have never thought of one another in a romantic way. However, things start to change when Trisha meets a new guy named William and Jamie begins to question his place in the friend zone. Consumed by jealousy, Jamie does everything in his power to keep Trisha and her new love interest apart – even if it will cost someone's life.