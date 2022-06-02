Everything Coming to Tubi in June 2022

As May comes to a close, it’s time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in June 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on June 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Four of those Tubi Originals include Obsessed to Death, Sins of the Father: Green River Killer, The Stepmother, and Tow.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in June include A Good Day to Die Hard, Gone in 60 Seconds, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, The Karate Kid, Training Day, White Chicks, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Beetlejuice, Office Space, Apollo 13, Brightburn, The Conjuring, The Angry Birds Movie, Hitch, The Notebook, Independence Day, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Queer Eye, and Mike Tyson Mysteries.

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi on June 1st below.

Tubi Originals

OBSESSED TO DEATH – 6/8 – After Cassie (Holland Roden) is ghosted by Austin (Colton Royce) for beloved cycling instructor Summer (Kathryn Kohut), Cassie becomes fixated on Summer, who is everything she is not: glamorous and inspirational to all her devotees at fitness company Levitate 360. Cassie is drawn to Summer’s magnetic personality and worms her way into becoming Summer’s best friend by signing up for her fitness challenge. The closer Cassie gets to Summer, the more she takes on all of Summer’s characteristics, reinventing herself spin class by spin class and lie by lie. But as Summer’s fellow Levitate cyclist and friend Gage (Jesse Reynolds) starts to notice something is off with Cassie, her obsession with Summer turns violent. Emboldened by her newfound popularity, Cassie will do anything to have Summer and her lifestyle for herself.

SINS OF THE FATHER: GREEN RIVER KILLER – 6/15 – Just in time for Father’s Day, the Tubi two-hour documentary, SINS OF THE FATHER: GREEN RIVER KILLER, explores what it’s like to grow up the child of one of the most prolific serial killers in American history, Gary Ridgway, the infamous Green River Killer. This special unpacks Ridgway’s horrific crimes, the double life he led, the twenty-year police investigation that brought him down, and the long-lasting effects of a father’s unspeakable sins on his son and family.

THE STEPMOTHER – 6/17 – After a recently widowed single father moves to a new town, a new mysterious woman threatens his relationship with his son and their safety.

TOW – 6/24 – Maddie and Abi are twin sisters, and famously the only victims to ever escape the notorious serial killer known as The Mechanic. Years after their near escape, The Mechanic is finally scheduled to be executed for his horrific crimes. But what should be a moment of closure for the sisters ends up unleashing something far more insidious. As they try to leave behind the trauma of their experience, their connection to The Mechanic haunts them and begins to slowly take over their minds.

Action

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

“Clash of the Titans” (2010)

“Gone in 60 Seconds”

“Hidalgo”

“Miss Bala”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

“Speed”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

Black Cinema

“Above the Rim”

“Antwone Fisher”

“Daughters of the Dust” – starting 6/15

“Drumline”

“Fallen”

“He Got Game”

“Malcolm X”

“Roots: The Next Generations”

“This Christmas”

“Training Day”

“White Chicks”

Comedy

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“About Time”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Bedazzled” (2000)

“Beetlejuice”

“Elf”

“I Spy”

“Little Nicky”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Office Space”

“The Night Before”

“White Men Can’t Jump”

“Yes Man”

Drama

“Apollo 13”

“Gifted”

“Soul Surfer”

Horror

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Brightburn” – starting 6/5

“The Conjuring”

“Titanic 666” (En Español) – Tubi Original – starting 5/26

Kids & Family

“Astro Boy”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Jumanji”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“Pixels”

“Problem Child”

“Problem Child 3”

“Surf’s Up”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

Romance

“About Time”

“Angel Eyes”

“Brown Sugar”

“Dance With Me”

“Four Christmases”

“Going the Distance”

“Hitch”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“The Notebook”

“Pretty Woman”

“The Perfect Holiday”

“The Wedding Date”

“True Romance”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“3022” – starting 6/18

“Chloe”

“Drive” (2011)

“Executive Decision”

“Independence Day”

“Judgement Day”

“No Escape”

“Now You See Me”

“Now You See Me 2”

“Psycho” (1960)

“Rememory”

“Run All Night”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Rich Man’s Wife”

“Traffik”

TV Series

“A Man Called Hawk”

“Gaycation”

“Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane”

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

“Malcolm & Eddie”

“Mike Tyson Mysteries”

“Millionaire Matchmaker”

“Queer Eye” (2002)

“The Steve Harvey Show” (new episodes)