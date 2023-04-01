Everything Coming to Tubi in April 2023

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting April 1st below.

As March comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in February 2023. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on April 1st. Among its offerings are seven Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Marry F*** Kill, Dead Hot, Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy, Murder at the Murder Mystery Party, TMZ Presents – Megan vs. Tory: What Really Went Down, and more.

Originals

MARRY F*** KILL – 4/7 – After their friend's suicide, five friends reunite to attend her funeral, only to learn that a game they played in college has come back to haunt them.

NO WAY OUT – 4/12 – Brian Nelson is a former attorney struggling to cope with life following a traumatic and tragic event – so when Anthony Santiago, a drug dealer from Brian's past, asks him to take on his double murder trial, Brian is quick to decline. But Anthony doesn't take no for an answer – threatening Brian's estranged wife and daughter, Anthony forces him to take on the case. Assuming Athony is guilty, Brian slowly begins to unravel the facts and learns the case isn't as black and white as it seems.

A GOOD MAN – 4/13 – Struggling in the aftermath of his wife's affair, a man's attempt at a new relationship begins to spiral out of control when he notices familiar signs.

DEAD HOT – 4/14 – In DEAD HOT, Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree, as self-taught students of witchcraft, have been experimenting and connecting with the spirit world for much of their lives. After a ghost hunt gone wrong, they realize they need to seek out proper mentorship and training. Together they embark on a pilgrimage to Salem, Massachusetts, with cameras chronicling their journey, for a masterclass in witchcraft.

BLOOD, SWEAT AND CHEER – 4/15 – A suburban divorcée (Tammin Sursok, "Pretty Little Liars") masquerades as her teenage daughter (Monroe Cline, "Teardrop") in a twisted attempt to make the dance squad at a local high school.

GONE BEFORE HER TIME: BRITTANY MURPHY – 4/19 – Brittany Murphy was a scene-stealing starlet destined for Hollywood's A-list until her untimely death turned out the lights on her lifelong dreams. Although the world was forced to say goodbye to the 32-year old much too soon, GONE BEFORE HER TIME: BRITTANY MURPHY tells the story of the show stopping young actress, from her rise to fame to her tragic and mysterious death.

BAD CAT – 4/20 – A profane house cat must deal with the arrival of his illegitimate son, an accidental killing, his owner's eviction and more within the course of a day of debauchery and mayhem.

MURDER AT THE MURDER MYSTERY PARTY – 4/21 – A young, aspiring actress fresh from Texas thinks a murder mystery party will be the perfect way to break into the LA scene — until she realizes that the murder is real, and she's being framed for it.

BURY THE BRIDE – 4/22 – Bride-to-be June's bachelorette getaway turns deadly when her blood-thirsty fiancé and his backwoods friends show up to crash the party. What follows becomes a living nightmare of unholy proportions as June, her sister Sadie and their closest friends fight for their lives, and avenge the ones who don't make it through the night.

ECHO BASE – 4/25 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or is there something more sinister at play.

TMZ PRESENTS – MEGAN VS. TORY: WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN – 4/26 – The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez shocked the world and led to one of the most talked about court cases in history. In TMZ PRESENTS – MEGAN vs. TORY: WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN, the TMZ team dives deep into what transpired on the night of the assault, the ensuing war on social media, and the ugly showdown in court between the two popular and successful hip-hop stars.

CLASSMATES – 4/28 – A computer mixup gives two college freshmen the chance to swap places but things take a turn when the switch puts them both in danger.