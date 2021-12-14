Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Clip Released

Sony Pictures has given fans one last glimpse at Spider-Man: No Way Home before the highly-anticipated film opens in theaters on Friday. This final clip show Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) having a heated debate over what to do with the box containing one of Doctor Strange’s spells. The fate of the box could decide the fate of an infinite number of people from throughout the multiverse who know Spider-Man’s secret identity, possibly condemning them to die. Doctor Strange accepts this as their fate, but Spider-Man does not. Doctor Strange uses his powers to shift the debate into the Mirror Dimension. You can watch the entire clip below.

Spider-Man: Now Way Home premiered yesterday. Thus far, it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy, but is it the last fans will see of Spidey in the MCU? Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on the premiere’s red carpet, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman stated that the “lendback” agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios has one lendback left to give to Marvel. However, Rothman also emphasized that Sony and Marvel have a “terrific working relationship.”

“No specific plans,” Rothman said. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.