Everything Leaving HBO Max in August
HBO Max announced their next wave of new titles being added to the service next month earlier today. Among the titles being added are a ton of Batman films including Tim Burton's films and Chris Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Furthermore the first two seasons of Harley Quinn will be making their debut as well along with Birds of Prey and the original film An American Pickle. As with every month of new arrivals though comes plenty of films that must depart, but some of the films leaving the service are pillars of the WarnerMedia empire. You can find the full list of title leaving HBO Max in August of 2020 below.
The biggest surprise of what's leaving HBO Max next month is that all eight Harry Potter films will be gone. Initially the films weren't expected to be on the service for years but were made available for streaming at launch, sadly that only lasted a few months. Other films on HBO Max that will be leaving include classics like Dumb & Dumber, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Full Metal Jacket; plus both volumes of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, and last year's hit action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
You can check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max below!
August 25:
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
August 28:
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO)
August 31:
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam's Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You've Got Mail, 1998
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.