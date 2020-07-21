Everything Leaving HBO Max in August

✖

HBO Max announced their next wave of new titles being added to the service next month earlier today. Among the titles being added are a ton of Batman films including Tim Burton's films and Chris Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Furthermore the first two seasons of Harley Quinn will be making their debut as well along with Birds of Prey and the original film An American Pickle. As with every month of new arrivals though comes plenty of films that must depart, but some of the films leaving the service are pillars of the WarnerMedia empire. You can find the full list of title leaving HBO Max in August of 2020 below.

The biggest surprise of what's leaving HBO Max next month is that all eight Harry Potter films will be gone. Initially the films weren't expected to be on the service for years but were made available for streaming at launch, sadly that only lasted a few months. Other films on HBO Max that will be leaving include classics like Dumb & Dumber, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Full Metal Jacket; plus both volumes of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, and last year's hit action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

You can check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max below!

August 25:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

August 28:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO)

August 31:

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam's Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You've Got Mail, 1998

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.