Exclusive First Look: The Predator Mini-Mates

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at a line of Minimates based on Shane Black’s forthcoming film The Predator.

Coming this winter, the Minimates come in a box set of four, which includes the first-ever action figure based on geek icon Olivia Munn (since the X-Men movies don’t get toys these days).

Shane Black, who appeared briefly in the first Predator film before becoming one of the most sought-after writers and directors in Hollywood, will direct The Predator, the first new installment in the franchise since 2010’s Predators.

The original 1987 Predator spawned an almost immediate sequel (1990’s Predator 2), but after that it was almost 15 years before the next film in the series would be released. That one, 2004’s Aliens vs. Predator, crossed the property over with one of Fox’s other big sci-fi franchises. AvP would get a sequel in 2007 before Predators ever made it to the big screen.

The Alien/Predator mash-up was an idea that came first in the comics, playing out in a story in Dark Horse Presents in 1989 and 1990 before Predator 2 took things to the next level, including a xenomorph skull in a Predator’s trophy room. The Predator franchise has remained alive in comics for years even when no new movies were being released, so it should be little surprise that Diamond Select has a line on the new movie’s merchandise, which will sell both in and out of the direct market.

The final trailer for Black’s The Predator hit the internet over the weekend, ahead of its September 14 release.

The Predator is back, and it’s all brand-new!

Shane Black’s new take on the Predator franchise is joining the Predator Minimates line, and this box set includes four figures from the upcoming film – Quinn McKenna, Rory McKenna, Casey Bracket and the Fugitive Predator! Each Minimates mini-figure stands approximately 2 inches tall with up to 14 points of articulation and features fully interchangeable parts and accessories. Packaged on a full-color blister card.

Estimated availability: Winter 2018-19

You can pre-order The Predator Minimates here.

The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Olivia Munn, and Yvonne Strahovsky.