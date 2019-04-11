‘Hellboy’ Fights the Forces of Darkness in Exclusive New Clip

Hellboy officially premieres tomorrow and ahead of preview screenings tonight, ComicBook.com has an exclusive new clip for fans of Big Red and the world of Hellboy. He might be red and have horns to shave, but Hellboy (David Harbour) isn’t unlike the rest of humankind. In the light-hearted clip above, you can see the character during an “average” day at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Just like the rest of us, the hoofed character wants nothing but to relax after a long day of work, especially if that works includes slaughtering apocalypse-bearing giants abroad.

The movie is set to draw inspiration from a trio of classic Hellboy tales, including Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and The Fury. Mignola previously told ComicBook.com that the reboot was much more comic-accurate than the two previous films by Guillermo del Toro.

“This one is much darker and does follow the Hellboy storyline from the comics much more closely,” Mignola says.

The darker tone is quite evident in the initial red band teaser released from the studio, which saw Harbour’s Hellboy taking a bath in blood with Milla Jovovich’s Nimue, amongst various others tidbits of blood gore and horrific transformations.

The full synopsis for Hellboy is below.

“Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

Hellboy also features Ian McShane (John Wick), Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-0” and “Lost”), and Sasha Lane (American Honey).”

Hellboy hits theaters April 12th.

