Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, the Oscar-winning director's semiautobiographical film. Spielberg co-wrote The Fabelmans with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, who he previously collaborated with on Lincoln and Munich. The film's cast includes Michelle Williams, David Lynch, and Seth Rogen. Three-time Oscar-nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (West Side Story, The Post), Spielberg, and Kushner produced the movie. Carla Raij (Maestro, West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free Guy, Logan) serve as the film's executive producers. Universal released the first poster for the movie last week. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday ahead of its theatrical release in November.

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman. The cast also includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle," and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

Rounding out the star-studded ensemble is Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice) as Sammy's grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, 13 Hours) as Sammy's sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (Moonstruck, Lean on Me) as Sammy's grandmother Tina Schildkraut, and Keeley Karsten (Hunters, Evil Lives Here) as Sammy's sister Natalie.

"I was infatuated with the control that movies gave me in creating a sequence of events or a feeling, stuff like a train wreck with two Lionel trains that I could then repeat and see over and over again," Spielberg said of his history during an interview with the Directors Guild of America. "I think it was just a realization that I could change the way I perceived life through another medium to make it come out better for me. I was making these little 8mm rinky-dink movies and I knew that made me feel really good about my life, and possibly I could bring some other people into this amazing medium, to enjoy what I was putting together."

Universal Pictures is ramping up to The Fabelmans' release by re-releasing some classic Spielberg movies into theaters, including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws, into theaters. "Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, in a press release. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

The Fabelmans will have a limited run in theaters on November 11th and expand into wide release on November 23rd.