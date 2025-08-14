Face/Off Actor Is As Confused by the Cult Classic’s Sequel As Fans

The belated Face/Off sequel is still moving forward, to the surprise of many people including fans and the cast themselves. Paramount Pictures announced plans for the new installment back in 2021, and while news has been scarce, every mention of the project has indicated that it’s still in development. This week, ComicBook chatted with star Robert Wisdom about his role in Terminal List: Dark Wolf, but he spared some time to give is take on the Face/Off sequel. Wisdom didn’t seem to have any insider knowledge on the project, and he’s as shocked as anyone that it’s really happening. Still, he expressed his immense pride in the original 1997 film.

Wisdom said that when he heard a Face/Off sequel was in development, he “couldn’t believe it.” Like many others, he felt that a new installment was simply not necessary, saying, “That was a complete film. John Woo hit it out the park so hard. Nic and John were just tremendous, I just don’t see how you can do that again, but they are. What world are we in?”

Wisdom played Tito Biondi in the original film, and he doubts he’ll be asked to reprise his role all these years later. “Well, I got burned up, so that ain’t gonna happen,” he said. However, other characters who appeared to die in the original are reportedly coming back for the sequel, so Wisdom admitted that there’s a chance he’ll get a call for this project too.

Face/Off was a commercial and critical hit, earning particular praise for Woo’s bold stylistic choices as a director, and the over-the-top performances by John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. The movie has a die-hard cult following, and Paramount first began looking for a way back into this universe in 2019. At the time, the studio was reportedly considering a remake of the original with an all-new cast, but two years later, the project had evolved into a direct sequel.

Updates on this project have been scarce, and it has never left the development phase, so there’s no telling if any staffing choices have quietly changed over the years. Still, the latest reports say that Adam Wingard will direct Face/Off 2, and co-write the script with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. Wingard last spoke about the project in March of 2024, telling Gizmodo that he and Barrett would give it their full attention when they were finished with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Wingard was also the one to confirm that both Travolta and Cage would be reprising their roles in the sequel, and he indicated that there are other cast members he’d like to bring back as well. Still, this project is either mired in secrecy, or too early in development for more details to be available so far. In the meantime, Face/Off is streaming now on Paramount+, and Terminal List: Dark Wolf is streaming now on Prime Video.