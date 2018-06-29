Valiant Comics’ ‘Faith’ Movie Moving Forward at Sony With ‘American Gods’ Writer

Sony certainly has no shortage of comic book movie adaptations in the works, but it looks like one fan-favorite Valiant Comics story will soon be among them.

Deadline is reporting that Sony is moving forward with a live-action adaptation of Faith, with American Gods staff writer Maria Melnik set to write the script.

For the uninitiated, Faith follows Faith Herbert, a plus-sized young woman with telekinetic powers and a love for science-fiction and other elements of nerd culture. The character first appeared in the 1990s with Harbinger #1, and soon earned a beloved solo series. The most recent Faith series comes from Jody Houser, Francis Portela, Marguerite Sauvage, and Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic.

Fans have wondered for quite some time if and when Faith would make the jump into live-action, with actresses like Pitch Perfect‘s Rebel Wilson being “fan cast” for the titular role.

“Some people online say there’s a character called Faith, I forget which comic it’s from, that they’d like me to play,” Wilson revealed in an interview late last year. “But I don’t know, [I just would love to play] somebody who kicks ass.”

Melnik is also known for her work on Black Sails, Counterpart, and the upcoming Sony movie The Maze. Faith will be produced by Toby Jaffe and Neal Moritz under their Original Film banner, along with Dan Mintz.

This marks just the latest comic book movie for Sony to take under their wing. Another Valiant title, Bloodshot, is set to enter production in the coming months, with Vin Diesel playing the titular role. Outside of that, the studio still has quite a few Marvel properties in various stages, including Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Silver and Black, and recently-announced solo movies surrounding Silk and Morbius.

Are you excited to see Faith finally make her way to the big screen?