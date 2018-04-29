Fandango Reveals Top 5 Movies By Ticket Presale

The buzz around Black Panther went from cautious optimism to unbridled joy, once Fandango announced that it was overtaking film after film on the pre-sale record list. Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been released to wild success, the online ticket selling site, Fandango has posted it’s top five pre-sale ticketed movies on twitter.

Notably, the top five are all Disney owned franchises. With Avengers: Infinity Wars being released and grabbing the number three mark, Black Panther has slipped to number five, behind Star Wars: Rogue One. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens hold the top two. Avengers: Infinity War, while sitting at number three on this list, does hold the record for biggest pre-sale opening, surpassing Batman v Superman and Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THIS JUST IN: #InfinityWar passes #RogueOne to become the third biggest preseller ever. The top 5 now includes two Marvel movies and three #StarWars movies

via @Fandango pic.twitter.com/1E6VwV7Tia — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2018

With very little in the coming months that might exceed these five films with the level of pre-buzz excitement, it looks like this top five will stay the same until the Infinity War follow up pre-sales tickets are released.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now, destroying the box office record numbers left and right. In it’s opening weekend the film looks to break the all time opening weekend record with $250 million.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an “A” score on its CinemaScore from audiences. Even Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis love it, calling it, “a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with.”

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.