Fans Think Hidden Spider-Man: Brand New Day Detail Sets Up The MCU’s Gwen Stacy

It seems that new rumors are swirling around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, leading fans to theorize that we might finally be getting a character that’s been missing from the MCU since Tom Holland picked up the mantle of Spider-Man. And while there’s nothing entirely concrete to go on just yet, it does seem that this Easter egg caught by eagle-eyed fans genuinely could be pushing things in the perfect direction to introduce this fan-favorite character.

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By now most people have seen the trailer for Brand New Day, with fans reveling in glimpsing Peter Parker at his depressed best, with his webslinging powers seemingly changing in real time as he tries to navigate a world where his best friend and the girl he loves have forgotten him—something he did only to protect them from forces they had no hope of beating on their own. And in that trailer, viewers might have noticed that Peter is rocking an ESU (Empire State University) hoodie. Sound familiar? It will be for fans of the comics; ESU is where Peter meets Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn.

Is It Just A Coincidence?

🚨 SPIDER-MAN DETAIL YOU MISSED



In the Brand New Day trailer, Peter is wearing an ESU hoodie.



ESU (Empire State University) is a fictional college in the comics where Peter studied and met Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn.



Does this mean Gwen Stacy might finally be introduced in… pic.twitter.com/72LmFRVe9h — Marvel Insights (@Marvel_Insights) March 21, 2026

Probably not, as things within the MCU so rarely are. “If they’re teasing ESU, they KNOW what they’re doing…,” said one fan on X, succinctly summing up the majority of fan opinions. Another added, “Nice catch, that ESU detail isn’t random. Spider-Man entering that phase opens the door for key characters like Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn. Not confirmation, but it’s definitely Marvel laying the groundwork.” And while it might simply be a nod to the comics and not a confirmation of anything, it seems a little too convenient, as rumors about Gwen’s entry into the MCU have been circulating for years. With Gwen’s and possibly even Harry’s introduction, we could be seeing a Peter who’s choosing to move on from the past and those who were forced to leave him behind, and to embrace a new future—one that could possibly be an entirely new can of worms as Doomsday and Secret Wars loom.

There really are a ton of interesting ways that Marvel could bring Gwen into this current iteration of Spider-Man stories, whether it’s as Spider-Gwen or in a more similar vein to Emma Stone’s interpretation in The Amazing Spider-Man, alongside Andrew Garfield—especially considering that Andrew’s Spider-Man told Peter that his girlfriend was Gwen, potentially opening up some dramatic alternate universe feelings.

What do you think about this nod to the comics and the potential introduction of some new characters into Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Marvel fans are saying.