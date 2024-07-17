Fantasia Fest 2024: Our Most Anticipated Movies From This Year’s Festival

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be kicking off its 28th edition later this week with events and screenings running from July 18 to August 4, 2024. Described by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino as “the most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent,” Fantasia is home to some of the wildest movies on the festival circuit with this year’s offerings including an Estonian musical about a chainsaw wielding maniac, plus Frankie Freako, the follow-up movie from Psycho Goreman‘s Steven Kostanski. As we have previously, ComicBook.com is attending this year’s event and will be bringing you reviews and reactions to a lot of the wild new films from the festival, some of them having their world premiere. Below we’ve put together a list nine from the many movies on our radar for Fantasia that we’re eager to check out!

Azrael

Azrael movie at Fantasia International Film Festival

“In a post-apocalyptic world, Azrael (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) must fight tooth and nail to rescue her partner from a cult of mute religious fanatics in the year’s most VICIOUS tale of revenge!”

OFFICIAL SELECTION – SXSW 2024

WRITER

Simon Barrett (You’re Next)

DIRECTOR

E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills)

Brave Citizen

Brave Citizen at Fantasia International Film Festival

“A former boxer, now a part-time teacher, dons a mask and deals with high-school bullying the hard way. A stylishly entertaining Korean action flick with great characters and intense fight scenes!”

Based on the webtoon of the same name

DIRECTOR

Park Jin-pyo

WRITER

Yeo Ji-na

CAST

Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jun-young

Brush of the God

Brush of the God at Fantasia International Film Festival

“Two teens must save the world from a many-headed, mythological dragon in master artisan Keizo Murasae’s directorial debut, following a lifetime crafting monster suits for all the best-known kaiju films.”

DIRECTOR

Keizo Murase

WRITER

Takeshi Nakazawa

CAST

Rio Suzuki, Takeru Narahara, Yumiko Shaku, Takumi Saitoh, Shiro Sano

The G

The G at Fantasia International Film Festival

“Abused and deprived by a corrupt legal guardian and an uncaring system, an elderly woman sets out for payback. A dark revenge thriller with a very unconventional protagonist.”

DIRECTOR

Karl R. Hearne

CAST

Romane Denis, Dale Dickey, Jonathan Koensgen, Roc Lafortune, Bruce Ramsay

Hell Hole

Hell hole at Fantasia International Film Festival

“In this indue rock’n’roll monster movie from the makers of Hellbender, a fracking crew uncover a monster growing inside a 200 year old soldier. It tears through the men on site in search of a new womb.”

DIRECTOR

John Adams, Toby Poser



WRITER

John Adams, Lulu Adams, Toby Poser



CAST

John Adams, Marko Filipovic, Anders Hove, Max Portman, Toby Poser

Kryptic

Kryptic at Fantasia International Film Festival

“Compelled by a fateful hike in the woods, a woman searches to find a missing cryptozoologist, a creature and possibly a her sanity in this surreal odyssey.”

DIRECTOR

Kourtney Roy

WRITER

Paul Bromley

CAST

Chloe Pirrie (The Queen’s Gambit, Hanna)

The Silent Planet

The Silent Planet at Fantasia International Film Festival

“When a lone prisoner on a penal colony planet finds himself face to face with a new inamte, their fates collide in earth-shattering ways.”

DIRECTOR

Jeffrey St Jules



CAST

Elias Koteas, Briana Middleton

Steppenwolf

Steppenwold at Fantasia International Film Festival

“A desperate mother teams up with a psychopath to find her son in an apocalyptic landscape consumed by ultraviolence. Spectacular filmmaking. Like a Kazakh Mad Max directed by John Ford.”

WRITER/DIRECTOR

Adilkhan Yerzhanov



CAST

Anna Starchenko

Wake Up

Wake Up at Fantasia International Film Festival

“The tense, gory new shocker from Fantasia favorites RKSS pits a gang of Gen Z activists against a hulking security guard murderously protecting the store they invade after hours.”

DIRECTOR

Whissell Anouk, Simard Francois, Yoann-Karl Whissell



CAST

Benny O. Arthur, Turlough Convery, Tom Gould, Jacqueline Moré