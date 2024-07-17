Movies

Fantasia Fest 2024: Our Most Anticipated Movies From This Year’s Festival

The Fantasia International Film Festival kicks off this week, and these are the films we’re most excited about!

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be kicking off its 28th edition later this week with events and screenings running from July 18 to August 4, 2024. Described by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino as “the most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent,” Fantasia is home to some of the wildest movies on the festival circuit with this year’s offerings including an Estonian musical about a chainsaw wielding maniac, plus Frankie Freako, the follow-up movie from Psycho Goreman‘s Steven Kostanski. As we have previously, ComicBook.com is attending this year’s event and will be bringing you reviews and reactions to a lot of the wild new films from the festival, some of them having their world premiere. Below we’ve put together a list nine from the many movies on our radar for Fantasia that we’re eager to check out!

Azrael

“In a post-apocalyptic world, Azrael (Samara Weaving, Ready or Not) must fight tooth and nail to rescue her partner from a cult of mute religious fanatics in the year’s most VICIOUS tale of revenge!”

OFFICIAL SELECTION – SXSW 2024
WRITER
Simon Barrett (You’re Next)
DIRECTOR
E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills) 

Brave Citizen

“A former boxer, now a part-time teacher, dons a mask and deals with high-school bullying the hard way. A stylishly entertaining Korean action flick with great characters and intense fight scenes!”

Based on the webtoon of the same name

DIRECTOR
Park Jin-pyo
WRITER
Yeo Ji-na
CAST
Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jun-young

Brush of the God

“Two teens must save the world from a many-headed, mythological dragon in master artisan Keizo Murasae’s directorial debut, following a lifetime crafting monster suits for all the best-known kaiju films.”

DIRECTOR
Keizo Murase
WRITER
Takeshi Nakazawa
CAST
Rio Suzuki, Takeru Narahara, Yumiko Shaku, Takumi Saitoh, Shiro Sano

The G

“Abused and deprived by a corrupt legal guardian and an uncaring system, an elderly woman sets out for payback. A dark revenge thriller with a very unconventional protagonist.” 

DIRECTOR
Karl R. Hearne

CAST
Romane Denis, Dale Dickey, Jonathan Koensgen, Roc Lafortune, Bruce Ramsay

Hell Hole

“In this indue rock’n’roll monster movie from the makers of Hellbender, a fracking crew uncover a monster growing inside a 200 year old soldier. It tears through the men on site in search of a new womb.”

DIRECTOR
John Adams, Toby Poser

WRITER
John Adams, Lulu Adams, Toby Poser

CAST
John Adams, Marko Filipovic, Anders Hove, Max Portman, Toby Poser

Kryptic

“Compelled by a fateful hike in the woods, a woman searches to find a missing cryptozoologist, a creature and possibly a her sanity in this surreal odyssey.” 

DIRECTOR
Kourtney Roy
WRITER
Paul Bromley
CAST
Chloe Pirrie (The Queen’s Gambit, Hanna) 

The Silent Planet

“When a lone prisoner on a penal colony planet finds himself face to face with a new inamte, their fates collide in earth-shattering ways.” 

DIRECTOR
Jeffrey St Jules

CAST
Elias Koteas, Briana Middleton

Steppenwolf

“A desperate mother teams up with a psychopath to find her son in an apocalyptic landscape consumed by ultraviolence. Spectacular filmmaking. Like a Kazakh Mad Max directed by John Ford.” 

WRITER/DIRECTOR
Adilkhan Yerzhanov

CAST
Anna Starchenko

Wake Up

“The tense, gory new shocker from Fantasia favorites RKSS pits a gang of Gen Z activists against a hulking security guard murderously protecting the store they invade after hours.”

DIRECTOR
Whissell Anouk, Simard Francois, Yoann-Karl Whissell

CAST
Benny O. Arthur, Turlough Convery, Tom Gould, Jacqueline Moré

