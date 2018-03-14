‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Trailer Reveals How Dumbledore Fits Into the Series

Potterheads around the world rejoiced on Tuesday morning, as Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and we learned just how Dumbledore will fit into the story of Newt Scamander and his cohorts.

The franchise made headlines during production when it was announced that Jude Law would be portraying a young version of the beloved wizard Albus Dumbledore. To some, this was a bit of a surprise. To others, an update to J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them around the time of the first film’s release sparked some conversation, hinting that Dumbledore and lead character Newt Scamander had some sort of relationship to one another. Even if you happened to catch that bit of information, the details about their work together were nowhere to be found.

However, today’s debut trailer finally showed the young Dumbledore in action, and revealed exactly who the wizard is to New Scamander: His employer.

At the beginning of the trailer, a group of men (presumably of the Ministry of Magic) arrived at Hogwarts to question Dumbledore about Newt’s recent travels. They told the wizard that Mr. Scamander was on his way to Paris, and that they heard he was going to France under Dumbledore’s orders.

Of course, in his own sly way, Dumbledore essentially confirmed that notion without saying anything at all.

“If you’ve ever had the pleasure to teach him, you’d know Newt is not a great follower of orders,” Dumbledore replied.

If that wasn’t enough, the two wizards are seen working side-by-side later in the trailer, talking about taking down the evil Grindelwald. Dumbledore tells Newt that he’s going to have to be the one to defeat the powerful wizard.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is supposed to consist of five films in all, so it will be interesting to see how the relationship between Newt and Dumbledore unfolds between this film and the first installment of the Harry Potter series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16. You can watch the full trailer for the film in the video above!

