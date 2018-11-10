‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Leta Lestrange’s Dark Secret TV Spot Released

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though teased in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Zoe Kravitz will make her debut as Lestrange in the sequel.

The Lestrange name is one that will be familiar to fans of Harry Potter, but Leta’s debut isn’t the only Harry Potter connection in the second Fantastic Beasts movie. Claudia Kim was revealed to be playing Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s snake who we now know was a Maledictus. Minerva McGonagall, a professor at Hogwarts during Harry Potter’s time at the school, has also been confirmed to appear in the film.

Star Eddie Redmayne hopes that Hogwarts’ lovable groundskeeper Hagrid makes it into one of the upcoming sequels. He’s also discussed the film’s many connections to the wider Harry Potter universe.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor said. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo [Rowling] is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way, these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet. There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

Star Dan Fogler has teased that the second film in the series is much darker than the first.

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” Fogler said. “The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has not been well-received by critics. It received a rotten score from review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. If you are interested in actually reading some reviews, here’s a round-up.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.