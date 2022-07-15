Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelsen Hasn't Talked to Johnny Depp About the Grindelwald Role

✖

As filming began on the third film in the Fantastic Beats film series, news broke that the Harry Potter franchise would be parting ways with Johnny Depp, who starred in the second Fantastic Beats as the villainous Grindelwald. The move came just a couple of days into production on the third movie, so Warner Bros. had to act quick in order to line up a replacement that could step in and fill the role. The search led the studio to widely loved actor Mads Mikkelsen, who will now play Grindelwald opposite Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore.

While Mikkelsen is stepping in to fill the same shoes that Depp previously occupied, the two actors haven't spoken about how to approach the character of Grindelwald going forward. While speaking with AP about Fantastic Beasts 3, Mikkelsen noted that he never had the chance to talk with Depp, as they don't really know each other well.

NEW FACE OF GRINDELWALD: @TheOfficialMads Mikkelsen is taking over from Johnny Depp as “Fantastic Beasts” villain Grindelwald and hasn't spoken to the other actor about the role. pic.twitter.com/WycJ4HVlMt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 16, 2020

"I've been here for a week now. They're fantastic, nice people. David [Yates] is a fantastic, super nice, wonderful director. So far, it's been great," Mikkelsen explained.

"No, I don't know him," Mikkelsen said of Depp. "I met him once. I wish I had his phone number but unfortunately that's not the case."

Mikkelsen went on to say that, since he and Depp haven't talked, the best way to move forward will be to simply bridge the gap between the two versions of the character.

"Yeah, there's nothing else I can do, to be honest," he continued. "That's the only approach I can have, to connect the bridge between what he did and what I'm going to do. And then we'll see where it lands."

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said in a statement back in November. "The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

