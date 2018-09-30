New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Character Posters Released

Just ahead of the release of the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Tuesday, a batch of nine new character posters has been released for the upcoming film.

Shared on Twitter by the film’s official UK account, each poster features a profile shot of the film’s characters with text that notes something of interest about the characters. For example, New Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) poster is noted with “wanted for questioning” while Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) himself is noted as a “dark wizard at large”.

These posters are the latest look at the film which will take fans even further into the magical world that the beloved Harry Potter will, eventually, be born into. However, even with the story being set in the same universe, The Crimes of Grindelwald is itself a unique story, something that the cast and crew have already begun to tease.

“What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Eddie Redmayne, who returns as Newt Scamander, said in a previous interview. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

“When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” Redmayne explained.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.

Theseus Scamander: Under Ministry Orders

Leta Lestrange: Implicated by Prophecy

Gellert Grindelwald: Dark Wizard at Larger

Credence Barebone: Searching for Identity

Albus Dumbledore: Under Surveillance

Jacob Kowalski: No-Maj of Interest

Queenie Goldstein: Whereabouts Unknown

Tina Goldstein: On Foreign Assignment

Newt Scamander: Wanted for Questioning