Eddie Redmayne Teases A Major ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Shocker

Harry Potter brought in its share of twists, and Fantastic Beasts plans to do the same. The on-going franchise will set out its second film to the world this fall, and its star is teasing fans about one very surprising twist.

After all, if Eddie Redmayne is being upfront, his next film made him jaw drop at the end.

Recently, the British actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly to talk about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It was there Redmayne did his best to avoid spoilers while teasing a truly unexpected shocker.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor explained. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.”

Continuing, the actor watched his words closely when teasing a major surprise.

“There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

There is no word on what this surprise may be, but fans are bracing themselves for whatever may come. After all, Fantastic Beasts already took fans by surprise when its most recent trailer revealed a major secret about Nagini. As it turns out, the snake which Voldemort kept at his side was once a human. In fact, Naginis was made from a Korean Maledictus who was cursed at birth to transform into a snake. The revelation prompted surprise and even derision from some, so there is no telling what else Fantastic Beasts could have in store.

So far, only a few people have seen the sequel in full, and actor Dan Fogler is one of them. The actor, who plays Jacob Kowalski, went so far as to compare the Fantastic Beasts film to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back after attending a private screening.

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” the actor stressed.

“The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16 followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.