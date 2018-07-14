New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Images Introduces Newt to New Wizard

Fans will soon get to return to the magical world of wizards and fantastic beasts complete with several new faces when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters this fall and that includes a new wizard.

IGN recently shared an exclusive new images of Newt Scamander (Edie Redmayne) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Folger) with a new character, the wizard Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam). While it’s hard to tell the context of the scene from the still image, both Jacob and Scammander seem pretty interested in — and possibly concerned — about what Yusuf has to say. You can check out the image below.

Just as we don’t have context for the photo other than the trio appears to be standing outside of a cafe for this seemingly intense conversation, we don’t know much about Yusuf yet, either, outside of his description as a wizard. The photo introducing Yusuf also isn’t the only new look at the upcoming film fans have gotten in recent days. Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive look at a young version of Scamander in an image that confirms that the film will take a look at the mentor-student relationship between Newt and Professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) during his short time at Hogwarts. Of course, Dumbledore will meet up with an adult Scammander in the film as well as we’ve seen in the previously released trailer.

Whatever the role Yusuf plays in the film, it probably has something to do with Scammander’s pursuit of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Scammander helped capture Grindelwald for the Magical Congress of the United States of America, but the wizard escapes and sets off recruiting followers to help ensure that only pure-blood wizards rule the world. It’s a situation that clearly must be stopped — and one that will almost certainly see Scammander run into some interesting challenges and people along the way as he pursues the wizard all over the world.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.