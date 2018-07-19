‘Fantastic Beasts’: New Photo From Darker Sequel

Warner Bros. has released a new image from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The new image shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) emerging from his trusty suitcase with a quizzical look on his face. He appears to be in some sort of wizard shop or potion brewery judging from the equipment on the table behind him.

You can check out the photo (which EW debuted earlier today) below:

Redmayne described the film as “darker and more rigorous” than the first movie, with more lore from the original Harry Potter films and books. “When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner,” Redmayne told EW.

The movie will also star Jude Law as a younger version of Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, and Dan Fogler also reprise their roles from the original Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie.

Redmayne also revealed some new details about the film, including that he’s recruited by Dumbledore to track an escaped Grindelwald. “What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing,” Redmayne said. “He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.” The new movie will be set in Paris, although we’ll at least get some flashback scenes set in good ol’ Hogwarts. More of Scamander’s past will also be revealed, including his connection to the mysterious Leta Lestrange.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s nearly identical to one of the core tenets of Voldemort’s beliefs, in that pureblood wizards are superior to all other wizards.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.