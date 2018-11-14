Ezra Miller Cosplays as Hedwig at ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Premiere

When it comes to red carpets, you may think you’ve seen it all. Lady Gaga threw fans for a loop shortly after the pop star blew up, leaving social media buzzing over her meaty looks. Now, Ezra Miller is ready to do the same, and his latest look at the latest Fantastic Beasts premiere is too good.

After all, who out there could serve a more fierce Hedwig cosplay?

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when photos from the most recent Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald went live. As you can see below, images circulated of Miller at the event, and his look is truly inspired.

the white feather coat…spiked hair….silver makeup…..owl ring…..and the avada kerdavra curse on his palm…..yall i think ezra miller just came to the fantastic beasts premiere as HEDWIG pic.twitter.com/SW5Rpr6jba — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) November 13, 2018

As you can see, Miller is dressed in all white, and he is draped in a feathered cape. With his hair teased, Miller has a minimal makeup look save for some intense highlighter. Various photos show Miller holding up his hands to photographers, giving them a view of some stylized text on his hand.

As for what it says? Well, no wizard would dare utter the spell, but it seems Miller is fine writing the Killing Curse on his palms.

Immediately upon seeing this look, fans took to Twitter to praise Miller’s creativity. The actor reportedly told fans on the red carpet he was dressed as a fantastical beast himself, but it is hard to ignore this look’s clear similarities to Hedwig. The white feathered look is a solid giveaway, and — spoiler alert — Hedwig was killed by Voldemort after a Killing Curse for Harry Potter went rogue.

Could it just be coincidence? Well, that is for you to decide.

For now, fans will get to see Miller reappear in the new Fantastic Beasts film this week. The awaited sequel goes live on November 16, but it seems reviews for the film have been mixed at best. Currently, Rotten Tomatoes has aggregated a 51% score for The Crimes of Grindelwald, making it the first film under the Harry Potter umbrella to nab a rotten label. You can check out several reviews for the film here in a handy round-up. However, if the film series wants to turn itself around, there’s an easy way to get fans on board. A simple scene featuring Miller in this look would earn rave reviews, and the actor just proved he can do one impressive owl impression.

What do you make of this look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.