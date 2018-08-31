‘Fantastic Beasts’ Returns to Hogwarts in New Featurette

This November, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is going to be released in theaters, providing fans a chance to return to the wonderful world of witches and wizards that they’ve come to love over the years. Unlike the first Fantastic Beasts film however, the sequel will be much more aligned with iconic places and characters from the Harry Potter series, like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Taking place decades before the events of Harry Potter, this movie will take audiences to the earlier days of Hogwarts, when Albus Dumbledore was just a professor. This allowed for the cast and crew of the film to finally go back to the halls of the beloved school where so much of the Harry Potter series was set.

In honor of Hogwarts’ return, Warner Bros. released a video online that features many of the Fantastic Beasts stars, as well as series creator and screenwriter J.K. Rowling, discussing the love they have for this special school.

“I loved going back to Hogwarts, of course I did,” said Rowling. “It looks very familiar to anyone who saw the Potter movies. But, obviously, the teaching staff are different.” At the end of the video, she added, “I felt quite sentimental going back to Hogwarts.”

Eddie Redmayne, who stars as Newt Scamander, was the next to appear in the video.

“Those names, the stories, the histories, that sit in the back of our mind from the Potter series begin to weave their way into Beasts.”

Production on the Fantastic Beasts sequel returned to Lacock Abbey in the UK, where the interior shots of several Harry Potter movies were filmed.

“To actually be shooting here at Lacock [Abbey] where three of the films were shot, it’s quite amazing, really,” said VFX supervisor Christian Mantz. “When I walked on and saw all the trunks and Hogwarts stickers and things like that, it was pretty amazing.”

Like many of the Fantastic Beasts stars, Zoe Kravitz had yet to experience the wonder of Hogwarts outside of watching the Harry Potter movies. For her, getting this opportunity was a dream come true.

“It’s like the ultimate childhood fantasy to play witches and wizards,” she said.

“It was a slightly odd, out-of-body experience,” said Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the film. “Because I’ve watched, with everyone else, those classes. And suddenly to be in it, you’re in there doing it, but then you look back as yourself and realize how special it was.”

You can watch the entire featurette, which includes some new footage from the movie, in the video at the top of the page!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.