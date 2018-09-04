‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Funko Pops Arrive Today

Over the weekend, Funko unveiled their lineup of Pop figures, SuperCute Plush, Rock Candy figures, and keychains based on the latest film in the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter series: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald!

The standard lineup of Pop figures includes Newt Scamander (with a 1-in-6 chase version), Albus Dumbledore, Gellert Grindelwald, Thestral, and Pickett. Those figures will be available to pre-order right here starting at some point today, September 4th. You’ll also find Rock Candy figures of Albus Dumbledore and Newt Scamander as well as Pop Keychains of Thestral and Pickett.

As far as exclusives are concerned, alternate versions of Newt Scamander will be available at Barnes & Noble and Michaels. A flocked version of Fwooper will be available at Khol’s, Mooncalf will be at Walmart, and a 10-inch version of Niffler will hit Target. A SuperCute Plush of Fwooper is also earmarked for Hot Topic. Look for these exclusives to arrive in their respective stores this Fall.

As for the film itself, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16th.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a big buy 3, get 1 free sale on Funko Pops, and the collection currently includes more than a dozen Harry Potter options. You can shop the entire sale right here, and/or you can focus entirely on the eligible Harry Potter Pop figures right here.

We highly suggest picking up the recently released Nearly Headless Nick and the Harry Potter Herbology Pops in the sale while they last. Actually, quantities are extremely limited on many of the Harry Potter Pop figures in the Funko sale, so time is of the essence. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders o $79 or more.

