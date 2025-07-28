Every Fantastic Four Character Ranked by How Powerful They Are

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is unlike any other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It takes place on an Earth that knows nothing about the Avengers and didn’t have to deal with the ramifications of Thanos wiping out half of existence. Instead, things are relatively peaceful on Earth-828. By the time First Steps kicks off, the Fantastic Four has been active for a couple of years, defeating villains like Red Ghost on their way to making the world a better place. It doesn’t seem like there’s anyone on Earth who can challenge Marvel’s First Family, which helps Reed Richards’ mind stay at ease.

What Reed doesn’t account for is a dangerous force coming from space and threatening the entire world. The Silver Surfer arrives and warns humanity about her boss, Galactus, who specializes in eating planets. The battle against the Devourer of Worlds pushes the Fantastic Four to their limits, which allows them to show off just how powerful they are compared to the villains they’re up against. Here are all the major characters in First Steps ranked by how powerful they are, from least to most.

8) Mole Man

Harvey Elder is already an afterthought in First Steps because the titular team defeated him. He makes peace with the surface world thanks to Susan Storm, but he still has it out for Reed and Johnny Storm. While Mole Man’s greatest asset is his access to an army of creatures, he has a sharp mind and could cause serious problems if he decided to return to a life of villainy.

7) Human Torch

Out of all of the members of the Fantastic Four, Johnny is the weakest. While his potential in the source material could mean there are big things in his MCU future, he’s not at the level of his comic book counterpart yet. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a grasp of his powers, though, as he pulls off some pretty sweet tricks with his fire in First Steps.

6) Mister Fantastic

It’s a shame that Reed doesn’t get to use his powers more in First Steps, but the battle against Galactus calls for him to use his brain more than his brawn. However, when he does stretch, he’s very effective. At one point, he climbs onto Galactus and opens one of the panels on his back to pour out some of the villain’s reserves. Quick thinking like that is why Mister Fantastic is one of the most dangerous characters in the MCU.

5) The Thing

If there’s a heavy thing that needs lifting, Ben Grimm is the hero to call. He shows off his incredible strength time and again in First Steps, pulling boats and knocking down buildings. While he doesn’t want to embrace his catchphrase, there’s no doubt that The Thing can clobber with the best of them in the MCU.

4) Invisible Woman

Surprisingly, Sue Storm is the hero who gives Galactus the most trouble in First Steps. When he gets his hands on her son, Franklin Richards, she uses her powers to hold the villain in place. She pushes harder than she’s ever gone before, and it pays off because she’s able to push Galactus into the portal that sends him to another point in the galaxy. After a potential boost from Franklin, there’s no doubt that Invisible Woman is the Fantastic Four’s ringer.

3) The Silver Surfer

Johnny Storm becomes obsessed with the Silver Surfer after her visit to Earth due to her beauty, but her power is even more impressive. Using the abilities bestowed upon her by Galactus, she can travel across the galaxy in a matter of seconds and hits harder than most. Her strength is even formidable enough to knock the Devourer of Worlds on his butt.

2) Galactus

Of course, the Silver Surfer wouldn’t have any of her power without her boss. Galactus is older than the universe itself and has no obvious weakness. His size makes him a problem for anyone who crosses his path, as it takes all of the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer working in tandem to stop his rampage. If Galactus ever makes another trip to Earth, Marvel’s First Family isn’t going to be able to trick him a second time without paying for it.

1) Franklin Richards

The only reason Galactus sets foot on Earth is that he’s after Franklin Richards, who he believes holds the Power Cosmic. While First Steps doesn’t go too deep into the lore of the magical power, Franklin shows what he’s made of when he brings his mother back to life. Combine that with the fact that Galactus believes the child can feed on planets like he can, and the MCU has a new most powerful character.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now. Do you think Franklin Richards is the most powerful character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? How would you rank all of the characters in the movie? Let us know in the comments below!