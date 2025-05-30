Vanessa Kirby Teases Fantastic Four Baby’s Superpowers (& They’re More Powerful Than the Parents)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby teases audiences will get to see baby Franklin Richards’ superpowers in the film. Speaking with Empire for the outlet’s preview of the upcoming blockbuster, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress detailed her role as Sue Storm and discussed the prospect of Sue becoming a parent. While she didn’t get into too much detail about how Franklin fits into the narrative, Kirby did hint that the baby might be more than just an adorable scene stealer. Just like his comics counterpart, the MCU’s Franklin has abilities of his own.

“It’s not just adults that have superpowers,” Kirby said.

The official Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer revealed that Sue is pregnant, something that’s been highlighted in subsequent promotional materials. Fans have been treated to an image of HERBIE building a crib for Franklin, and the first wave of First Steps Funko Pop! collectibles packages the baby with Sue. Marvel has not shown Franklin in any footage from the film yet.

Franklin’s impending arrival in the MCU is a major development, as the character is one of the strongest figures in Marvel lore. In the comics, he can essentially create entire universes out of thin air, putting him on a different level when compared to characters who just have physical strength. Franklin also has telepathic and telekinetic abilities and can shoot energy blasts. He has a key presence in the 2015 Secret Wars comic. Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo have stated they are drawing from that title for the film.

A superpowered baby is going to be a fascinating wrinkle in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The titular team will more than have its hands full with Galactus and the Silver Surfer, so trying to take care of an infant with special abilities on top of all that will push Sue and the others to their limits. It’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes when it comes to Franklin’s powers. First Steps may only hint at what he’s capable of, laying a foundation to be explored in future movies. Since Franklin will have been born during the events of First Steps, it stands reason to believe he’s on the ship seen in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

No actor for Franklin Richards was announced during the initial wave of Avengers: Doomsday casting announcements, but Marvel has already confirmed there are more reveals to come in the near future. Perhaps an older Franklin is among the next batch of characters to be confirmed for that film. Marvel is clearly trying to preserve as much of Franklin’s role in First Steps as they can, hiding him in trailers. He isn’t a big part of the marketing campaign (and he doesn’t have to be), but once First Steps is out, Marvel may be more inclined to openly discuss Franklin’s role in the MCU moving forward. The character is too important in the grand scheme of things to not be a factor down the line. The MCU’s storytelling hasn’t always been cohesive in the Multiverse Saga, but Kevin Feige, who is trying to do the Fantastic Four justice with First Steps, wouldn’t introduce Franklin unless there was a plan.