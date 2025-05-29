MCU Galactus Star Thinks the Planet-Eater Isn’t “Evil” (& He May Be Right)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ralph Ineson opens up about playing Galactus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explains why he believes the antagonist isn’t “evil.” Speaking with Empire ahead of the film’s release this summer, the actor discussed his experience bringing the character to life, detailing his preparation process for portraying the role. While Galactus is definitely an opposing force to Marvel’s First Family in the movie, threatening to destroy Earth, it doesn’t necessarily mean he has malicious intent. Like any good actor behind a compelling villain, Ineson doesn’t think his Galactus is nefarious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s a cosmic force. He’s a god, of sorts,” Ineson said, describing Galactus in the film. “I don’t think Galactus is evil.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the first time Galactus has been depicted in a live-action film since 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The version seen in that movie was heavily criticized, as Galactus was depicted as a cloud. As seen in First Steps marketing materials, the MCU’s take on Galactus will be comics-accurate. Trailers have teased the character’s massive scale and imposing figure.

In the comics, Galactus was notable because the character broke established trends for villains in superhero stories. Rather than being an evildoer hellbent on world domination or conquering the universe, Galactus consumes planets so he can live. If he stops devouring worlds, he’ll cease to exist, so he does what he does in order to survive.

Specific story details about Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps have largely been kept under wraps during the promotional campaign. All that’s really been revealed is the fact he has marked Earth as his next target. If the film follows the source material, one can see how Ineson doesn’t see Galactus as “evil.” Like anyone else, he’s just trying to live. There’s potential here for a very compelling portrayal of the villain, who is widely considered to be one of the best Marvel characters. Perhaps First Steps‘ take on Galactus could paint the character as a tragic figure, cursed by his perpetual hunger for planets. It would be fascinating if Galactus was torn and conflicted about things, understanding his actions are fueled by an unfortunate necessity.

If Marvel Studios delivers on this promise, Galactus could emerge as one of the most captivating villains in all of the MCU. The franchise’s best antagonists are ones that are well-rounded, relatable characters who aren’t just mustache-twirling evildoers out for power. Marvel has arguably struggled in the villain department during Phases 4 and 5 by attempting to craft sympathetic figures as foils for the heroes, but this is an instance where that approach could pay off. Obviously, Galactus is someone who needs to be stopped, but the character is so much more than a world-consuming monster. First Steps can demonstrate that in a way that hasn’t been on screen before.