Avengers: Secret Wars Directors Reveals Which Comics Will Inspire the New Movie

The Russo brothers have confirmed they will draw inspiration from multiple comic book runs for their upcoming Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Secret Wars. In a recent interview with TechRadar, the directing duo revealed they plan to incorporate elements from both the original 1984 “Secret Wars” limited series and Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 reimagining of the story. This announcement provides the first concrete details about the creative direction for the highly anticipated film scheduled for May 2027, which will serve as the culmination of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. The decision to draw from both comic iterations suggests Marvel Studios is planning an ambitious crossover event that could potentially incorporate characters and storylines spanning decades of Marvel Comics history.

“Well, we always create our own version of the story,” Joe Russo explained when asked about Avengers: Secret Wars. “So, we use the comics as loose inspiration.” The director went on to reveal his personal connection to the source material, adding, “But, you know, I grew up on the original run. That’s something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they’re] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we’ll draw inspiration from both of them.”

The two “Secret Wars” comic events represent dramatically different approaches to large-scale crossovers. The 1984 original, created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, featured a cosmic entity called the Beyonder who transported Marvel heroes and villains to a patchwork planet called Battleworld to fight for his amusement. In contrast, Hickman’s 2015 version centered on the collision of multiple universes in “incursion” events, leading to the destruction of the multiverse and the creation of a new Battleworld ruled by Doctor Doom as a god-like emperor. By drawing from both storylines, the Russos appear to be crafting a framework that could accommodate the sprawling narrative threads established throughout the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars Is Marvel’s Most Ambitious Film Yet

The Russos’ confirmation about drawing from both Secret Wars shed new light on recently leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday. Created by Marvel Studios concept artist Mushk Rizni, the images have revealed potential plot elements and character appearances that align with the “Secret Wars” comic storylines. The leaked art depicts Doctor Doom seated on a throne, suggesting the character may indeed achieve the god-like status he enjoyed in Hickman’s 2015 run.

Other images show various groupings of characters, including the Hulk, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, and intriguingly, members of the Young Avengers — Wiccan, Speed, Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel — alongside Star-Lord and Wong in what appears to be a bar setting. Particularly telling is the appearance of an older Black Panther, speculated to be T’Chaka rather than T’Challa, suggesting alternate timeline or multiversal variants will play a significant role. The concept art also shows White Vision, a character whose arc was left unresolved in WandaVision, indicating the Russos’ plan to incorporate storylines from Disney+ shows into the theatrical releases.

Production for Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin next month in London, with the directors planning a “standard-length shoot” of approximately six months. Unlike their approach to Infinity War and Endgame, which were filmed back-to-back, Secret Wars won’t begin production until summer 2026 — a full year after Doomsday wraps. This extended timeline reflects the massive scale of both projects and allows the directing team to focus on one film at a time.

The cast for the Avengers films continues to take shape, with several key players already confirmed. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU not as Tony Stark but as Doctor Doom, fundamentally changing the dynamic of his relationship with the heroes he once fought alongside. The new Fantastic Four cast will also appear following their debut in this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Anthony Mackie has confirmed his participation as Captain America in both films, while Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is heavily featured in the leaked concept art, suggesting a significant role for the character.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on May 7, 2027.

