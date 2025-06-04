New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Revealed as Tickets Go on Sale

Play video

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marketing blitz continues with the release of a new trailer as tickets go on sale. The short preview, which you can watch in the space above, underscores the film’s primary theme of family as the titular team works together to protect their home from the threat of Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Viewers are treated to a series of high-octane out of context action shots, such as the Fantasti-Car taking flight in New York City and Johnny Storm chasing after the Silver Surfer. This new trailer also teases the scale and scope of Galactus.

Similar to other marketing materials, Marvel used this opportunity to highlight the chemistry of the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast. The final bit featuring Johnny and Reed Richards feels like a classic bit of Marvel levity, highlighting what makes their characters so great. Just in the short clip, it’s clear these two should have an amusing dynamic in the full film.

The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere in July. It is an integral part of the Multiverse Saga moving forward, introducing characters who will appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the coming years. Understanding the magnitude of the project, Marvel has hosted test screenings for First Steps, risking details leaking ahead of time so the studio can get valuable feedback of how audiences are responding to the film.

Anticipation is high for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. When the movie’s first trailer was released back in February, it accumulated 202 million views in its first 24 hours. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige views the film as an opportunity to finally do the beloved characters justice after two previous film series that fizzled out.

With tickets now available, it’ll be interesting to see how The Fantastic Four: First Steps fares with pre-sales and at the box office. This July sees the release of several other high-profile titles, including Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman. While filmmakers maintain there’s plenty of room for all movies at the multiplex, First Steps is still facing stiff competition. Marvel has had an uneven year at the box office so far, with Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* both struggling to make much of an impact (by MCU standards). As the franchise looks to build momentum heading into Avengers: Doomsday, it would go a long way if Fantastic Four was a massive hit.

Fans will get a better idea of how The Fantastic Four: First Steps might perform once word of mouth starts coming in, but the early returns based on the marketing materials seem promising. First Steps looks to blend the action, heart, and humor that made earlier Marvel movies so memorable, so if the reviews are positive, then it should be in great shape from a box office perspective. After the ups and downs of Phases 4 and 5, Fantastic Four might be the perfect project to get Phase 6 off on the right foot and set the Multiverse Saga up for its epic conclusion.