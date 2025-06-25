Fantastic Four: First Steps New Trailer Finally Shows Off the Team’s Powers

It’s almost clobberin’ time. With exactly one month until Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — take their first steps into the MCU, Marvel Studios has released the full-length trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Matt Shakman-directed movie, in theaters July 25, pits the foursome of imaginauts against the world-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, the space-faring Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who warns of doomsday in the new two-and-a-half-minute trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world based on the classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby comics, Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot takes place in a parallel reality where the problem-solving Future Foundation ushered in the modern age of marvels and the Fab Four are the world’s foremost and greatest superheroes.

Having already faced the likes of Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser), ruler of the underground Subterranea, and the Red Ghost (John Malkovich), a Russian cosmonaut exposed to the same cosmic radiation that gave the Fantastic Four their powers, the family will face their most daunting challenge yet when Galactus comes to Earth for Reed and Sue’s son: the young Franklin Richards.

In between shots of the four racing into action — Invisible Woman generates a force field, Human Torch flames on, the Thing clobbers, and Reed stretches both body and mind — we see Galactus looming over the Earth, robot sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E. (voiced by Star Wars‘ Matthew Wood) get a fist bump, and Ben piloting the flying Fantasti-Car for a rocky ride through the streets of New York City. Sweet Aunt Petunia, the trailer’s got it all! Watch it in the player above.

Besides co-creators Lee and Kirby, whose legendary collaboration on the world’s greatest comic magazine led to the introduction of Silver Surfer, Galactus, Uatu the Watcher, Black Panther, the Skrulls, and Doctor Doom, Shakman drew inspiration from the seminal John Byrne-penned and penciled Fantastic Four run, Jonathan Hickman’s influential Fantastic Four (which marked the debut of the Future Foundation) and FF, as well as volumes from writer Mark Waid (with artist Mike Wieringo) and current comic scribe Ryan North.

Most of all, First Steps is rooted in the old-fashioned optimism that inspired the comic that birthed the modern Marvel Universe in 1961.

“More than just the visual aesthetics, the ‘60s to me are all about optimism,” Shakman said during Marvel Studios’ presentation at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s about looking to the stars and dreaming about traveling into space. It’s about how with the right heart and the right mind, you can do anything — which is what the Fantastic Four is all about.”

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is only in theaters July 25. Tickets are now on sale.