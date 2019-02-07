Michelle Rodriguez Reveals Real Reason She Hasn’t Decided on Returning for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Yet

Rumors have previously emerged that Michelle Rodriguez wasn’t interested in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, with the actor setting the story straight by pointing out she can’t confirm her involvement because the script isn’t finished so she doesn’t know the role her character Letty would play in the adventure.

“I don’t know if I’m coming back. I have to read the script first. Once I read the script, I’ll know,” Rodriguez shared with Vanity Fair. “When I read the script—and I hope that it’s inclusive—then I’ll agree to come back or not.”

Interestingly, it was Rodriguez herself who launched the rumors that she would leave the franchise behind in an Instagram post to alert her followers that The Fate of the Furious had landed on home video.

“F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decided to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” Rodriguez shared on the social media platform. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride [and] I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans [and] studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

The actress jokingly explained that, having spent so much of her career in action films, she wanted a change from the male-dominated time she spent on sets.

“My energy is completely directed toward the feminine right now and supporting women,” Rodriguez added. “I’ve spent most of my life shooting guns, and hanging out with the boys, and watching them scratch their balls, and smelling protein-mixed farts. And now I’m feeling the poetry and the beauty and the sensuality of women, and the power we bring together. So they need to show more love to the women. I don’t know which direction it’s going to go. But I know that I’m headed in that direction. We’ll see if that all matches.”

The upcoming Fast & Furious film will have two fewer male characters, at least, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirming neither he nor Jason Statham would appear in the upcoming film.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained to MTV News. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Fans can see Johnson and Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 is set to open on April 10, 2020.

