Fast & Furious Producer Thinks Future Films in Franchise Should Go Smaller

Especially with the recent entries in the Fast & Furious franchise, the series continues to make the action sequences more impressive and complex, though producer Neal Moritz recently noted that he thinks the series could actually benefit from getting smaller and more intimate. Whether or not other creatives involved in the series will agree with this opinion, or whether fans would support such a pivot, is yet to be seen, though Moritz thinks that he personally gets excited by going in directions that no one is expecting. The next entry in the series, Fast & Furious 10, is expected to land in theaters on April 7, 2023.

“Honestly, I think going forward I’d like to actually go smaller,” Moritz revealed to The Town with Matthew Belloni. “And I’d like to kind of start to go back to where we started. I think that’s an interesting way to go. I like to zig and then zag. I like to try and do something different and I think that’s what audiences demand these days.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first four films in the series were mostly grounded endeavors, despite featuring a number of impressive stunt sequences. Fast 5 took the excitement to new heights, thanks in large part to a sequence in the finale featuring a massive vault being dragged through city streets, with each subsequent installment amplifying the action. The events of the films were escalating so much that fans wondered if the series would eventually go to space, which was somewhat fulfilled with F9.

Fast & Furious 11 is slated to be the last entry into the proper franchise and is expected to land in theaters in 2024, leaving fans to wonder what could happen in the franchise following that film’s release. Moritz hasn’t determined exactly what’s in store, as he noted of his approach to each entry, “Let’s make a great movie and then we’ll figure out the next one.”

The series has already earned one spinoff with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, with the filmmakers behind that project claiming a sequel was being developed. A spinoff focusing on the female characters has also been announced, though it does not yet have a release date.

In this regard, it’s possible that Moritz is thinking less about sequels going smaller and more about how the franchise will be able to reinvent itself after it comes to an expected close in 2024.

Stay tuned for details on the Fast & Furious franchise.

What do you think of the filmmaker’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!