Fast & Furious Fans Debate The Rock And Vin Diesel Feud

The Fast and Furious franchise looks like its biggest rivalry is never going to be healed – and fans have something to say about it. Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson had an infamously ugly (and very public) falling out during production on The Fate of the Furious – one that split the franchise in half. Johnson went off to star in his own Hobbs & Shaw spinoff franchise alongside Jason Statham, while Diesel and the main cast continued into F9 without Johnson.
As the Fast Saga continues into its final two installments, fans have been hoping that the rift between Diesel and Johnson could be healed – but that doesn’t look like it’s happening. Vin Diesel posted a grandiose appeal for The Rock to ‘do it for the fans,’ and join Fast & Furious 10 – and offer Johnson flat-out refused.
Now Fast & Furious fans are speaking up about what they want to see happen – or how they feel about what’s happening:
ON SIGHT
Next time Vin Diesel bumps into The Rock:pic.twitter.com/OHVWFkms8P— GSG the Original (@GSGtheOriginal) December 30, 2021
Some fans think this beef between The Rock and Vin Diesel is so strong that it’s only just beginning.
KISS Already
I think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel should just kiss already. It’s clear that there’s a lot of sexual tension between them. pic.twitter.com/0t4Ft7yb9E— Tait Watters (@taitwatters) December 30, 2021
A lot of fans have been making jokes like this, ever since this explosion of testosterone started.
Just Here For the Beef
i do not care for the fast and furious series but I think the feud between the rock and Vin diesel is v funny tbh— heather after killing god ☆ eri (@horrorveteran) December 30, 2021
Some people don’t even want to see a new Fast & Furious movie – they just want to see the franchise stars clash.
Only One Man Can Save This
We all know that Vince McMahon is the only man who can bring big, beefy, men having beef together for the collective good.
BOOK IT
The fact that he stood on some books so he could look at The Rock in his eyes tells you everything you need to know about Vin Diesel 😂😂😂— Carlos (@Carlit0sWayy) December 30, 2021
Alright, we have a perfect setup for an epic Fast & Furious 10 surprise – and one hell of a Wrestlemania 2022!
The Long Con…
The fake feud between @TheRock & @vindiesel is the biggest long con I've ever seen. You know damn well this was all planned so that when he does show up in the final movie, that it's super hype.#FastAndFurious— Billy "THE KID" Lawrence (@BillusTheRillus) December 30, 2021
Is this is all a publicity stunt? Hollywood has done weirder in the name of promoting movies…
Rock DGAF
Vin Diesel: My Children Love you!!!!— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) December 30, 2021
The Rock: pic.twitter.com/7iu9oa5rp4
Vin Diesel: Look, I'm sorry but I'm not tho…family?— monarch (@Quotemeorelse) December 30, 2021
The Rock: pic.twitter.com/BhJgbszmpu
Vin Diesel pulled out all the stops to try and get The Rock back – he invoked mention of his kids, of Paul Walker (aka “Pablo”) and the F&F fandom. The Rock heard all of that and was like:
We All know What This Means…
If Vin Diesel wants Rock back, means the last film bombed.— Bob LeBon (@Darth_Fozzy) December 30, 2021
It’s not brotherhood that’s making Vin Diesel reach out to The Rock – it’s probably all about the Benjamins, baby.
The Fast & Furious 10 will now be released on May 19, 2023.